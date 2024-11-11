Investornewsbreaks Aegis Capital Corp. Acts As Agent On $9.15M Private Placement For Zoomcar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCAR)

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Aegis Capital Corp. has been in the wealth management and business since 1984 and is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis has announced that it acted as exclusive placement agent on a $9.15 million private placement for Zoomcar Holdings (NASDAQ: ZCAR) . According to ZCAR, the company used the net proceeds from the private placement to repay approximately $3.8 million of outstanding indebtedness to certain institutional investors and intends to use the remainder for general corporate purposes and working capital.

About Zoomcar Holdings Inc.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Zoomcar is a leading marketplace for car sharing focused in India. The Zoomcar community connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting sustainable, smart transportation solutions in India.

