Rheinmetall, ICEYE Provide Ukraine With Satellite Imagery Support

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) German defense company Rheinmetall and satellite company ICEYE have reported initial successes in their joint effort to support Ukraine with satellite imagery. This collaboration, which began in September 2024, is aimed at enhancing Ukraine's intelligence capabilities.

That is according to a statement on the Rheinmetall website , as reported by Ukrinform.

"To meet Ukraine's urgent need for SAR satellite imaging capabilities, Rheinmetall and Ukraine have signed a contract with the support of the German government. The agreement expands the SAR data and other support that Ukraine has been receiving from ICEYE during the war," the press release states.

As of early October 2024, Ukraine has been receiving new high-resolution SAR (synthetic-aperture radar) images from ICEYE's satellite fleet. These images complement intelligence gathered from other sources, aiding decision-making and operational planning by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Unlike traditional optical satellites, SAR satellites can capture high-resolution images regardless of weather conditions or time of day. This capability allows for the identification of even the smallest objects on the ground, providing a significant advantage in surveillance, target acquisition, reconnaissance, and battlefield positioning.

Rheinmetall announced in June 2024 its participation in the world's largest SAR satellite reconnaissance fleet. By September, the partnership with ICEYE intensified, with Rheinmetall securing exclusive rights to sell SAR satellite services to military and government clients in Germany and Hungary.

ICEYE has been closely cooperating with Ukraine's Ministry of Defense to strengthen the nation's space defense capabilities. In August 2022, ICEYE signed a contract with Serhii Prytula Charity Foundation, providing SAR satellite imagery access to the Ukrainian government. This includes the use of one dedicated ICEYE satellite for Ukraine's specific needs and broader access to ICEYE's entire satellite constellation for real-time imaging of critical areas.

ICEYE has launched a total of 38 satellites since 2018, which are used to provide radar imaging services for ICEYE and its clients, including government and military applications.