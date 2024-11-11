Zhytomyr Region's Berdychiv Sees Increased Number Of Individual Entrepreneurs Since War Started

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past two years, the number of those who started their own business or registered as an individual entrepreneur has increased in the Zhytomyr region's city of Berdychiv.

The relevant statement was made by Berdychiv Mayor Serhii Orliuk in an interview with Ukrinform.

“The number of people who start entrepreneurial activities is increasing in the community. We had 3,647 individual entrepreneurs at the end of 2022, 4,342 – in 2023, and 4,516 – in 2024,” Orliuk told.

In his words, all enterprises are steadily running in the city. As an example, the mayor mentioned a Polish-invested enterprise, Miasovyta LLC, which accepted a relocated plant from the Donetsk region.

“As for cooperation with businesses, we do not have financial support programs for them. However, entrepreneurs do not request benefits. Our main principle is not to hinder business operations,” Orliuk added.

A reminder that, in the Dnipropetrovsk region's city of Kryvyi Rih, entrepreneurs had been provided more than UAH 30 million in grants as part of the eRobota programme since early 2024.

