HC Grants Govt More Time On Constituting GST Appellate Tribunal
Date
11/11/2024 7:09:39 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has granted the government two weeks more time to file the latest status report with regard to the constitution of the GST Tribunal in Jammu and Kashmir.
A division Bench of Chief Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice M.A. Chowdhary granted the time after Government Advocate Faheem Nissar Shah sought the same for complying with the directions issued in terms of order passed by the court on August 14 this year.
ADVERTISEMENT
On the day, the government had submitted that a committee, constituted for the purpose, has already initiated the process for selection of the Technical Member, and that some more time was required so as to file the latest status report with regard to the constitution of the GST Tribunal.
ADVERTISEMENT
The court had also requested the research committee to expedite the process so that the appointment of the Technical Member are made“at the earliest”
The court had registered the PIL suo-moto last year, considering that the GST Appellate Tribunal is not in place and such the litigants are facing considerable hardships.
Read Also
J&K, Ladakh HC To Get Additional Judges
Illegal Drug Trade Poses 'Significant' Risk To Public Health: HC
Besides the J&K government, the Court has arrayed the Government of India through its Secretary, Ministry of Finance as respondent,“considering the fact that the presence and consent of the officer will be necessary for constituting the GST Appellate Tribunal.”
Section 109 of the Central Goods and Services Act mandates the constitution of a GST Appellate Tribunal, which has not been constituted in J&K so far.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN11112024000215011059ID1108874093
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.