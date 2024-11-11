HC Grants Govt More Time On Constituting GST Appellate Tribunal

A division Bench of Chief Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice M.A. Chowdhary granted the time after Government Advocate Faheem Nissar Shah sought the same for complying with the directions issued in terms of order passed by the court on August 14 this year.



On the day, the government had submitted that a committee, constituted for the purpose, has already initiated the process for selection of the Technical Member, and that some more time was required so as to file the latest status report with regard to the constitution of the GST Tribunal.

The court had also requested the research committee to expedite the process so that the appointment of the Technical Member are made“at the earliest”

The court had registered the PIL suo-moto last year, considering that the GST Appellate Tribunal is not in place and such the litigants are facing considerable hardships.



Besides the J&K government, the Court has arrayed the Government of India through its Secretary, Ministry of Finance as respondent,“considering the fact that the presence and consent of the officer will be necessary for constituting the GST Appellate Tribunal.”

Section 109 of the Central Goods and Services Act mandates the constitution of a GST Appellate Tribunal, which has not been constituted in J&K so far.

