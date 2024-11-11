Nokia – Fibertime Expand Broadband Access Across South Africa’S Underserved Communities

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)



Fibertime expands broadband coverage to 5 cities and 14 townships throughout South Africa using Nokia's fiber solution. solution allows Fibertime to provide affordable broadband access to millions of low-income customers, many connecting for the very first time.

CAPETOWN, South Africa – Nokia today announced that Fibertime will deploy its fiber solution to rapidly expand broadband access to underserved regions of South Africa. Fibertime will quickly connect the next 1.5 million customers leveraging Nokia's Lightspan FX Optical Line Terminals (OLTs) and Wi-Fi 6 enabled Optical Network Terminals (ONTs). Nokia's technologies are key to enabling Fibertime's flagship product: R5 a day for uncapped, unthrottled internet.

Currently, less than 85 percent of South Africans have access to high-speed broadband, leaving many reliant on costly mobile plans that are up to 70 times more expensive per gigabit than fiber. Through Nokia's fiber solution, Fibertime will unlock a new wave of affordable, reliable, pay-as-you-go broadband, empowering local communities with increased access to education, employment, and business opportunities. The deployment will help create a semi-mobile network within underserved areas, allowing end-users to access high-speed broadband services from anywhere in the community, not just their homes or businesses.

The fiber deployment will initially cover Cape Town, Johannesburg, Gqeberha, Mangaung and Stellenbosch, with plans to rapidly expand into additional countries and communities. As part of the agreement, Fibertime will deploy 500,000 Nokia Wi-Fi 6 enabled ONTs over the next 36-months, prioritizing homes in underserved areas. Fibertime will also leverage Nokia's ONT Easystart to automate and simplify the ONT activation process, helping to streamline deployments. Fibertime is also working on an advanced network upgrade powered by Nokia's Altiplano platform to further drive automation and scale. Nokia and Fibertime are also working on new R&D projects to develop technologies that enhance connectivity and enable operations in Africa's most remote areas.

Sandy Motley, president of Fixed Networks at Nokia, said:

“Nokia's fiber solution is uniquely positioned to help Fibertime reach millions of underserved customers needing high-speed broadband for essential services like online education and telehealth. Our scalable OLT portfolio provides flexible coverage for both densely populated and rural areas. Paired with our Wi-Fi 6-enabled ONTs, we enable fast, automated onboarding. Together, these solutions allow Fibertime to speed up deployments and provide the capacity to bring thousands of customers online at once.”

Alan Knott-Craig, founder of Fibertime, said:

“With Nokia's support, we're confident in our ability to reach 1.5 million homes within the next five years. We're unlocking a massive, untapped market of 13 million homes in South Africa that are ready for affordable, quality internet. That market will need approximately R60 billion of investment over the coming decade and will generate reliable returns for investors. The market opportunity is akin to that presented to mobile operators when they expanded into prepaid markets. Together with Nokia, we can bridge the digital divide, accelerate growth, and create lasting social and economic impact across South Africa.”

The post Nokia – Fibertime expand broadband access across South Africa's underserved communities appeared first on Caribbean News Global .