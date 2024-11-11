Dayforce Elevates Partner Experience With Enhanced Dayforce Partner Network

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partner program evolution to accelerate growth opportunities and value for Dayforce partners

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce , Inc. (NYSE: DAY; TSX: DAY), a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today announced key investments intended to supercharge the next evolution of its partner ecosystem. The enhanced partner program will help accelerate growth opportunities, innovation, and value across the Dayforce Partner to make work life better for customers.

The announcement was made at the company's flagship customer conference, Dayforce Discover , being held in Las Vegas and livestreamed online. Thousands of attendees are discovering how to unlock their people potential, operate with confidence, and realize value through the all-in-one Dayforce® platform. Anchored in the company's brand promise, Makes Work Life Better, the conference ignites the power of the Dayforce community to discover what's possible.

"Our partner network is a powerful force for our customers, transforming their experience and delivering exceptional value," said Beata Reimer, Head of the Global Partner Ecosystem, Dayforce, Inc. "By enabling new pathways for our partners to thrive and scale, we're creating a differentiated partner program – one that strives for excellence and creates even more exceptional experiences for our mutual customers."

The Dayforce Partner Network is a strategic accelerator for business growth, designed to expand market reach, enhance expertise, and drive success through collaboration. This program evolution will have three interconnected pillars consisting of Service Delivery Partners, Community Partners, and Technology & Innovation partners. Designed to recognize and support each partner's unique strengths and opportunities for expansion beyond one partner type, these pillars are complemented by three new tiers – Emerging, Growth, and Strategic – designed to unlock a range of benefits as partners progress along each stage.

Dayforce's vision for its partner ecosystem is grounded in the ability to deliver comprehensive solutions that maximize value for customers and accelerate go-to-market efforts. Six key areas, including customer success and technical competency, will be used to measure progress and help partners advance through the tiers. Partners and customers will benefit from enhanced collaboration, growth opportunities, added flexibility, and focused support.

The new partner program will launch in January 2025.

Partner and Industry Commentary:

"I'm extremely proud to be in the market with Dayforce," says Jesaiah Mills, Partner at BDO. "Dayforce's continued investment in the System Integrator program demonstrates a strong commitment to the success of both their partners and clients. Over the past several years, we've seen tremendous market growth and partnership maturity, and our shared commitment continues to drive exceptional results for our mutual clients."

“Partners play a critical role helping to drive growth for organizations given their ability to elevate each stage of a customer journey - building, influencing, maximizing the value - so it is critical to ensure the structure, processes, and investment are present that allows partners to grow, engage and drive success,” says Jay McBain, Chief Analyst of Channels, Partnerships & Ecosystems, Canalys.

Additional Information



Read the blog:“Go beyond with the Dayforce Partner Network” here

Visit our Dayforce Discover website here Learn more about our partner program here



