HIP Video Promo Presents: YSN Hazel Premieres New Music Video 'On Dat Brown' On The Hype Magazine

YSN Hazel drops sultry new R&B track "On Dat Brown"

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Spirited R&B powerhouse YSN Hazel is a blazing bonfire-igniting every track with his bright, fiery, dynamic personality. The Moultrie, Georgia native spent the last half-decade in Atlanta releasing melodic trap tracks that often take unexpected turns toward the vulnerable-his smooth vocal tone adds a mesmerizing depth to his hard-edged lyricism-creating an immersive listening experience that puts his vibrant personality on display. Evolving as a and rapper, forward-looking Hazel is embracing his zest for life, releasing tracks filled with as much gusto as Hazel himself. Not stopping his rise to success anytime soon, Hazel is thrilled to share“On Dat Brown,” a bouncing, energy-driven R&B single that delivers a sense of relatability filled to the brim with unstoppable surges of positive energy. Continuing his work with star record label and promotion company Got Ta Know Enterprizes, "On Dat Brown" was crafted especially to resonate with listeners from all walks of life and lift them up and away from their troubles.

Hoping to give fans a feel-good track,“On Dat Brown” is a smooth celebration of the thrilling lack of inhibitions lovers often encounter when“On Dat Brown,” otherwise known as a shot (or two, or three) of delicious cognac. Incredibly, the song came to life organically as the product of an inspiring studio session, bouncing off the beats of co-producer and master beatmaker Renzy808. Hazel's decadent soulful rasp paired with“On Dat Brown's” deep, rumbling beats and understated rhythmic melody takes hold of listeners and doesn't let go.“It's a song for everywhere,” says Hazel-a song destined to be rattled through the speakers of booming nightclubs, bars, events, and beyond.“We know what happens when you get another round,” sings Hazel, with an irresistible flirtatiousness,“we can go for rounds.” Simple in concept and production, it's incredibly sultry, sexy, and so much fun. During a time seemingly overridden with tales of woe and negative outlooks, Hazel delivers the good vibes and down-to-party atmosphere listeners are sure to embrace.

The“On Dat Brown” music video takes viewers to a bar in a luxurious loft, where Hazel and his lover pour each other glasses of“dat brown” and enjoy each other's company. Viewers will feel the steam coming through the screen-the music video is unapologetically sexy and sensual, exploring the magnetic energy that intensifies when people add that one very special ingredient. Directed by Braxton Starks, the soft-lighted, muted-colored shots draw viewers' attention to the relationship between Hazel and his companion as they sip the night away. Perhaps a little too much, as the pair find themselves waking up in a room without even knowing they had fallen asleep, hand-in-hand, surrounded by spilled glasses and puddles of liquor. But it's all good-these two laugh it off. They're always down to have a good time. It's something sure to strike a chord with audiences-everyone could use a night to let loose and embrace their wild side (with or without the help of an adult beverage). It's everything fans should expect from the exuberant and ever-authentic YSN Hazel.

