Cognex To Present At The Baird Global Industrial Conference
Date
11/11/2024 4:45:46 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NATICK, Mass., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX ) today announced that Rob Willett, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cognex, will present at the Baird 2024 Global Industrial conference on Thursday, November 14, 2024, beginning at 10:05 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Users can listen to a real-time Audio broadcast, or an archived recording, on the Events & Presentations section of the Cognex Investor Relations website: .
About Cognex Corporation
Cognex Corporation ("the Company" or "Cognex") invents and commercializes technologies that address some of the most critical manufacturing and distribution challenges. We are a leading global provider of machine vision products and solutions that improve efficiency and quality in high-growth-potential businesses across attractive industrial end markets. Our solutions blend physical products and software to capture and analyze visual information, allowing for the automation of manufacturing and distribution tasks for customers worldwide. Machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing or distribution and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries and e-commerce packages, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them. Machine vision is important for applications in which human vision is inadequate to meet requirements for size, accuracy, or speed, or in instances where substantial cost savings or quality improvements are maintained.
Cognex is the world's leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 4.5 million image-based products, representing over $11 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company's founding in 1981. Headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, USA, Cognex has offices and distributors located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For details, visit Cognex online at
Investor Contacts:
Nathan McCurren - Head of Investor Relations
Jordan Bertier – Sr. Manager, Investor Relations
Cognex Corporation
[email protected]
SOURCE Cognex Corporation
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN11112024003732001241ID1108873858
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.