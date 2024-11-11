California's Constellation 167 Architectural Masterpiece By Eric Owen Moss, To Auction Via Concierge Auctions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Constellation 167 , the visionary residence designed by renowned architect Eric Owen Moss, is heading to auction via Concierge Auctions. Offered in cooperation with Marc de Longeville of Sotheby's International Realty - Brentwood Brokerage and Sally Forster Jones of Compass, the creative Los Angeles home-Moss' first residential property-represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own an architectural marvel. Listed for US$10.95 million, starting bids are expected between US$3.75 million and US$6.5 million, with bidding set to open on 6 December via Concierge Auctions' online marketplace and culminate live on 17 December at The Dominick in New York City.

Located at 167 South Westgate Avenue, Constellation 167 stands as an exceptional tribute to Eric Owen Moss' trailblazing design philosophy. Known for pushing the boundaries of modern architecture, the home embodies Moss' style, a tribute to geometry, nature, and bold design. A culmination of years of meticulous restoration and design, the home features striking, smooth concrete exterior angles that converge in a magnificent dome, creating an otherworldly visual experience. Inside, light flows effortlessly across terrazzo floors, burnished steel beams, and custom mahogany finishes, offering an environment of constant discovery and inspiration for its residents. The property features wide-plank oak and terrazzo flooring, museum-quality glass, radiant heat floors, and a custom glass and wood entryway that elevates the home's modern aesthetic.

The primary living spaces are open and airy, with a central living area highlighted by custom lighting, an impressive steel-surround fireplace, and a built-in entertainment center. The kitchen showcases custom hardwood cabinets, granite countertops, a Miele refrigerator, a Viking range with a galvanized steel hood, and a walk-in pantry, making it a blend of modern functionality and timeless style.

"Living in Constellation 167 is an invitation to experience life in a work of art," said de Longeville. "It harmoniously marries the innovative spirit of Moss' design with the comforts of modern living, all set against the vibrant backdrop of Los Angeles-a city known for its creativity and flair."

Additional amenities include a lower-level entertainment space, a basement bathroom with custom tile, an expansive built-in office, and a meticulously landscaped backyard with a custom pool and spa, complete with underwater speakers, Baja shelf, and jets for exercise. The outdoor space also features a Lynx grill, an outdoor fireplace, poured concrete seating, and palm and fruit trees that add a serene touch to the property's urban oasis aesthetic.

Situated in the coveted Brentwood neighborhood, Constellation 167 offers a prime location just minutes from the renowned shopping, dining, and cultural attractions of Los Angeles. Nestled among lush hills and scenic views, residents will enjoy the perfect balance of tranquility and accessibility.

"Constellation 167 is truly a sanctuary for creativity," stated Forster Jones. "From the expansive indoor spaces that invite exploration to the seamless flow into the outdoor retreat, this property exemplifies luxurious living at its finest. We are excited to work with Concierge Auctions once again to tap a global audience, ensuring this exceptional property reaches discerning buyers who value its unique, luxurious design."

Images of the property can be viewed here . All photo credits should be provided to Concierge Auctions.

Constellation 167 is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.

