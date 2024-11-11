Equifax Announces Participation In November Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax ® (NYSE: EFX ) will participate in several upcoming investor in November.

Mark. W. Begor, Chief Executive Officer, will attend the 2024 Ultimate Services on Thursday, November 14, 2024 including participation in a Fireside Chat at 1:10 p.m. Eastern Time. John Gamble, Chief Officer, and Trevor Burns, Senior Vice President of Corporate Investor Relations, will attend the RBC 2024 Global Technology, Internet, & Communications Conference on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, including participation in a Fireside Chat at 4:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

The company invites investors to join a livestream of these Fireside Chat events at: . Replays will be available within 24 hours after the event on the company's Investor Relations website.

Trevor Burns will also attend the FT Partners FinTech Conference on November 20, 2024.

