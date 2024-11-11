Equifax Announces Participation In November Investor Conferences
Date
11/11/2024 4:31:41 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
ATLANTA, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax ® (NYSE: EFX ) will participate in several upcoming investor conferences in November.
Mark. W. Begor, Chief Executive Officer, will attend the J.P. Morgan 2024 Ultimate Services conference on Thursday, November 14, 2024 including participation in a Fireside Chat at 1:10 p.m. Eastern Time. John Gamble, Chief financial Officer, and Trevor Burns, Senior Vice President of Corporate Investor Relations, will attend the RBC 2024 Global Technology, Internet, media & Communications Conference on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, including participation in a Fireside Chat at 4:40 p.m. Eastern Time.
The company invites investors to join a livestream of these Fireside Chat events at: . Replays will be available within 24 hours after the event on the company's Investor Relations website.
Trevor Burns will also attend the FT Partners FinTech Conference on November 20, 2024.
ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.
At Equifax (NYSE: EFX ), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by nearly 15,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit
Equifax .
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Molly
Clegg for Equifax
[email protected]
SOURCE Equifax Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN11112024003732001241ID1108873838
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.