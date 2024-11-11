Chris Corzo Injury Attorneys Launches Its Ascension Parish Elf On The Shelf Bikes, Balls And Barbies Giveaway 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Corzo Injury Attorney's is excited to announce the launch of it's Elf on the Shelf Bikes, Balls and Barbies Giveaway 2024. The event will provide over 150 Christmas toys for the children of Ascension Parish.

Starting on November 12th, Ascension's parents and guardians can register for random drawing by:

Find the Elf on the Shelf on one of our billboards on Burnside Ave in Gonzales and remember the bold board number on the bottom right.Submit the number on the bottom right of the billboard along with if the toy is for a girl or a boy by following and messaging us here facebook/ChrisCorzoInjuryAttorneysRespond to messaging from our team as they verify your entry

a. Entry Deadline is December 4th

b. Limited to 1 winner per household

Hint: The Elf on the Shelf has been known to sneakily move from billboard to billboard.

Winners will be directly notified starting on December 5th and provided with:

Winning documentation stating the toy that's been won.Date, time and location of the pick-up event Christmas Party with Chris and Santa.

Continuing on it's annual tradition of supporting parents of Ascension with various giveaways from car seats to backpacks and sponsorships that include girls and boys youth travel squads and Christian student-athlete NIL signings

Corzo Cares is now focused on spreading Christmas cheer.

Corzo Cares concentrates on the family. Supporting Families is crucial for building strong, resilient communities. By Investing in families, we're supporting parent's efforts to educate, protect and nurture their children, which leads to healthier, happier communities.

Chris Corzo Injury Attorneys is located at 108 E Cornerview St., Gonzales, LA 70737 and 111 Founders Dr., Baron Rouge LA 70810. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 999-1111 or visit callcorzo/community for more information.

