Bellezza Moderna Aesthetics Celebrates The Holiday Season With“Merry And Bright” Launch Event

- Suzanne CopenhaverWOLFEBORO, NH, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bellezza Moderna Aesthetics invites you to shine bright this season with their exclusive "Merry and Bright" holiday launch event ! Join them for an evening of festivities, special offers, and self-care, just in time for the holidays.This celebration of beauty and wellness kicks off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:00 pm, followed by the main event from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.Enjoy access to exclusive event pricing on a wide range of popular treatments, including advanced laser therapies, rejuvenating facials and chemical peels, Botox® and filler treatments, hair removal, and top-tier skincare products.Whether you're looking to refresh your look or find the perfect gift for someone special, their team will be available for personalized consultations to help you discover the best treatments and packages to meet your goals.Event Highlights:Special Event Pricing: Enjoy reduced rates on their most sought-after services, including laser treatments, facials, chemical peels, injectables, and hair removal.Holiday Packages: Limited-time packages that combine their favorite services for an ideal holiday glow.Raffles & Swag Bags: Enter to win amazing prizes and take home a complimentary swag bag filled with curated beauty and skincare treats.Refreshments: Relax with light refreshments and mingle with our team of experts."We're thrilled to celebrate the holiday season with our valued clients and introduce them to an array of treatments that will have them feeling merry and looking bright," says Suzanne Copenhaver, co-owner and licensed aesthetician at Bellezza Moderna Aesthetics. "This event is an opportunity to highlight our services in a festive, welcoming setting and to thank our community for their continued support,” she added.Don't miss this festive occasion to treat yourself or someone special to a season of beauty and rejuvenation. Space is limited, so RSVP today and make this holiday season your most radiant one yet!Event Details:Date: December 5, 2024Time: Ribbon Cutting at 5:00 pm | Main Event from 6:00 – 8:00 pmLocation: 40 North Main St., Wolfeboro, NH 03894For more information and to RSVP, visit or contact us at 603-581-4406. You can visit our website at .About Bellezza Moderna AestheticsWelcome to Bellezza Moderna Aesthetics, where "modern beauty" meets care in every treatment they offer. Founded on the belief that feeling confident in your own skin is transformative, they bring together a unique blend of expertise, passion, and personalized attention to help you achieve your skincare goals. With a foundation rooted in empathy and understanding, their team combines years of experience in healthcare with a dedication to the art and science of aesthetics. Whether you're seeking a rejuvenating facial, expertly crafted chemical peel, or precise neurotoxin injections, they're here to guide you on your journey to radiant, youthful skin. At Bellezza Moderna, it's not just about skincare; it's about cultivating confidence and empowering you to embrace your natural beauty. Welcome to a space where self-care is celebrated, and each patient is valued as a cherished partner in their beauty journey.

