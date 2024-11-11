WESLEY FINANCIAL GROUP HELPS VETERANS AND ACTIVE MILITARY WITH TIMESHARE CANCELLATION PROGRAM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chuck McDowell, founder and CEO of Wesley Group

Company has helped nearly 1,500 military veteran families escape unwanted timeshare debt; currently working with 500 more

- Chuck McDowell, Wesley Founder & CEOFRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Chuck McDowell founded Wesley Financial Group LLC (WFG) as a mission to help those who were sold timeshares under duress or misrepresentation escape burdensome debt resulting from their purchase. He's especially passionate when it involves those who served or are currently serving in the military.“Taking advantage of anyone is shameful, and, unfortunately, many timeshare companies do this every single day,” said Chuck McDowell, WFG founder and CEO.“It's particularly disgusting when we see members of our military community being taken advantage of by timeshare companies that know exactly what their income level is or that play on their emotions of commitment and obligation. These men and women are heroes, and they deserve better.”In 2020, WFG established a Military Program that provides veterans and active-duty military a significant discount on services. Since then, WFG has helped nearly 1,500 military families relieve themselves of burdensome timeshares. The company is currently working with approximately 500 military-related families.Ken Muise is a retired Army veteran who has been a Resolution Specialist at WFG since 2020. He has seen firsthand the relief and joy military families have when their timeshares are canceled.“I know the pressures that military and veteran families encounter daily, and it's amazing to see the burden of their timeshare debt relieved,” said Muise.“Ensuring that our veterans are recognized and taken care of is important at WFG. What we do allows them to concentrate on their lives and jobs. Ridding them of the timeshare albatross lends to that and I'm proud to help in this every day.”WFG has differentiated itself from others in the timeshare cancellation industry by utilizing a detailed vetting process to ensure it can relieve clients of their timeshare before they are accepted. The company is so confident in its process that it offers a money-back guarantee if WFG cannot free clients from their timeshare agreements within a mutually agreed upon timeline.Unlike most others in the timeshare cancellation industry, WFG prefers to keep all phases of the cancellation process internally as opposed to any outsourcing. This formula has proven successful, which is evidenced by the company's platinum business score rating from Dun & Bradstreet as well as the client testimonials, which the company constantly receives.Visit for more information. WFG can also be followed on social media: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

