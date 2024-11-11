Van Nistelrooy Departs As Amorim Takes Man United Helm

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: Ruud van Nistelrooy left Manchester United's coaching staff on Monday as new manager Ruben Amorim arrived at the club's training complex to start his Old Trafford reign.

Dutchman Van Nistelrooy, a former star striker at the club, was put in temporary charge after the sacking of Erik ten Hag late last month.

He oversaw three wins and a draw in his four-match spell, signing off with a 3-0 victory against Leicester in the on Sunday.

The former PSV Eindhoven boss, appointed as an assistant coach in July on a two-year contract, had voiced a desire to stay at Old Trafford to work with Amorim.

But United issued a statement on Monday confirming the 48-year-old would not be part of the new coaching set-up.

"Manchester United can confirm that Ruud van Nistelrooy has left the club," the statement said. "Ruud rejoined in the summer and has taken charge of the team for the past four matches as interim head coach.

"Ruud is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend.

"We are grateful for his contribution and the way in which he has approached his role throughout his time with the club. He will always be very welcome at Old Trafford."

United said fellow coaches Rene Hake, Jelle ten Rouwelaar and Pieter Morel had also left the club.

"We will confirm the full men's first team coaching composition in due course," United said.