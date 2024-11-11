The Dollar Unstoppable For Now
Date
11/11/2024 2:13:11 PM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
The dollar continues to rise on speculation of policy changes following the US election. The Dollar index rose above 105.5 on Monday – its highest level since early July – before easing slightly in trading.
MENAFN11112024000156011031ID1108873302
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.