Naad Ras Mahotsav: A Celebration Of Faith, Devotion And Music In Honour Of Shri Priya Priyatam Lal Ju

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, India The Naad Ras Mahotsav which commemorated Shri Priya Priyatam Lal Ju's 20th Prakatyotsav, was held from November 4 to November 9, 2024. A festival of Ras and Bhakti, this auspicious event began at the tranquil Shri Priya Priyatam Dham Ashram, Vrindavan, with the blessings of Braj Ras Rasik Jagadguru Shri Priyadarshi ji Maharaj, the founder of Braj Ras Rasik Sampradaya. It brought together Hindustani classical legends and devotees from all over India & abroad. With devotional music, Sankirtan, cultural performances, and passionate festivities, the event was organised by Ras Mahotsav and led by Braj Ras Rasik Shri Leela Rasik ji and Braj Ras Rasik Dr. Krishna Kinkar ji. It promised to be an enriching experience, emphasising on the importance of being initiated by a Guru for spiritual discipline and growth. It was a festival of dedication and prayer where you can experience calm and peace. To celebrate Shri Priya Priyatam Lal Ju's legacy, this extraordinary celebration of faith, devotion and music was put together.



Left to right: Shrimati Priya ji, Braj Ras Rasik Dr. Shri Krishna Kinkar ji, Ustaad Amjad Ali Khan Sahab, Braj Ras Rasik Shri Leela Rasik ji, Shrimati Radha Rashmi ji



In this grand festival, the greatest maestros of classical music from across India came to present their music to appease Shri Priya Pritam Lal Ju with their soulful music. Through discussions about their musical practice alongside Dr. Shri Krishna Kinkar Ji, the aim was to inspire, educate and motivate people, devotees, seekers, and every music lover about the true essence of spiritual discipline.



The Hindustani classical music legends - Pandit Shri Sheetal Prasad Mishra Ji, Pandit Shri Sunil Kant Saxena Ji, Shri Anubrata Chatterjee Ji, Pandit Shri Rajendra Prasanna Ji, Pandit Shri Suresh Talwalkar Ji, Pandit Shri Ajoy Chakrabarty Ji, Pandit Shri Vishwa Mohan Bhatt Ji, and Ustaad Amjad Ali Khan Sahab were among the honoured guests who enhanced the spiritual ambience of this divine event with their performances.



Braj Ras Rasik Dr Shri Krishna Kinkarji said,“The event sought to guide devotees on topics like overcoming obstacles in spiritual sadhana, recognising the true purpose of life, and how to sustain dedication in music. It emphasised how one can practice with constant, continuous commitment and the importance of consistency in bhakti and sadhana. The festival was dedicated to promoting the teachings of Shri Krishna Charit Manas (Rasayan Mahakavya), a significant granth manifested by Jagadguru Shri Priyadarshi Ji Maharaj, along with over 5,000 devotional verses that were penned down by him.”