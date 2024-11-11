Biomednewsbreaks - Annovis Bio Inc. Advances Alzheimer's Phase 3 Trials With Strong FDA Support And Financial Backing

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Annovis Bio (NYSE: ANVS)

provided a third-quarter update, announcing significant progress in developing its lead drug candidate, buntanetap, for Alzheimer's (“AD”) and Parkinson's disease (“PD”). Following a successful Phase 2 meeting with the FDA, Annovis received clearance to initiate two Phase 3 studies for AD: a six-month trial to evaluate symptomatic relief and an 18-month trial to assess disease-modifying potential, with the first study slated to start in Q1 2025. Financially, the company raised $12.7 million through its equity line of credit and $7.1 million from warrant exercises, securing its runway to enter Phase 3 trials. Annovis also strengthened its intellectual property with new patents for buntanetap combination therapies and expanded its team with the appointment of Senior Clinical Scientist Dr. Matthew Peterson to support trial quality and completion.

To view the full press release, visit



About Annovis Bio Inc.

Annovis Bio, headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, is committed to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. The company is developing innovative therapies that target multiple neurotoxic proteins, with the goal of restoring brain function and improving the quality of life for patients.

