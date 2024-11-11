Techmediabreaks Healthlynked Corp. Enhances Oohvie App With Telemedicine And Online Scheduling
HealthLynked (OTCQB: HLYK)
has announced a significant update to its Oohvie app, integrating telemedicine services and online scheduling to offer a more comprehensive healthcare experience for women. The update includes a redesigned home screen, enhanced user interface, and expanded functionalities, enabling users to manage their health more effectively through a single platform. CEO Dr. Michael Dent stated that the alignment of Oohvie's features with the HealthLynked Network simplifies personalized, connected care by providing access to telemedicine, appointment scheduling, and secure health data management in one place.
About HealthLynked Corp.
HealthLynked Corp. is committed to improving global healthcare by facilitating the efficient exchange of medical information between patients and providers. The company's network empowers members to actively manage their healthcare through a centralized and secure platform. For more information about HealthLynked Corp., please visit
