Techmediabreaks Healthlynked Corp. Enhances Oohvie App With Telemedicine And Online Scheduling

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HealthLynked (OTCQB: HLYK)

has announced a significant update to its Oohvie app, integrating telemedicine services and scheduling to offer a more comprehensive healthcare experience for women. The update includes a redesigned home screen, enhanced user interface, and expanded functionalities, enabling users to manage their more effectively through a single platform. CEO Dr. Michael Dent stated that the alignment of Oohvie's features with the HealthLynked simplifies personalized, connected care by providing access to telemedicine, appointment scheduling, and secure health data management in one place.

To view the full press release, visit



About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. is committed to improving global healthcare by facilitating the efficient exchange of medical information between patients and providers. The company's network empowers members to actively manage their healthcare through a centralized and secure platform. For more information about HealthLynked Corp., please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to HealthLynked are available in the company's newsroom at



