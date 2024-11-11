UN Ready To Support Panjsher's Infrastructure Development: Roza

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Nations (UN) has expressed its readiness to cooperate with central Panjshir province on a range of development initiatives, including mining, agriculture, environmental protection, tourism, and improving healthcare and education services.

In a statement, the governor's office said Roza Otunbayeva, the UN Special Representative for Afghanistan, met Mohammad Agha Hakim, the governor of Panjshir, to discuss the province's major development needs.

During the meeting, Governor Hakim outlined key challenges facing the people of Panjshir, such as the lack of healthcare, education, economic opportunities, and infrastructure.

He emphasised the importance of attracting international organizations and top-tier donor support to help address these issues and promote the development of both physical and social infrastructure in the province.

The governor highlighted urgent priorities, including the establishment of a provincial hospital, the construction of roads, bridges, irrigation canals, and retaining walls.

He also said favorable security situation in Panjshir offered a promising environment for fostering economic growth and development.

Governor Hakim noted ongoing efforts by the local government to tackle these challenges, particularly in addressing economic issues, reducing illiteracy, and building capacity in the education sector.

He also advocated for creating educational and vocational opportunities for women, including initiatives in carpet weaving and poultry farming.

Roza Otunbayeva expressed her support, saying that Panjshir offered a conducive environment for a wide range of construction and economic projects.

She reiterated the UN was ready to assist in the development of mining, agriculture, tourism, and healthcare sectors in the province.

Otunbayeva also discussed the interest from global businesses and foreign ambassadors in investing in Panjshir's mining and infrastructure sectors, noting that the UN will work to attract them to the province.

She stressed the need for utilizing the potential for tourism development in Panjshir, emphasizing that its natural attractions and tourism opportunities could make the province a key destination for both domestic and international tourists, which would help stimulate the local economy.

The UN desired to cooperate with the representatives of the Islamic Emirate at the upcoming international climate change conference in Baku to seek global financial support for Afghanistan's development needs, she concluded.

sa/ma