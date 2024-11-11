Assistant Foreign Minister Leads Egyptian Delegation At Russia-Africa Partnership Forum

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Assistant of Foreign Affairs for African Organizations & Communities, Ambassador Ashraf Swelam, led the Egyptian delegation participating in the first Ministerial of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum, held in Sochi on November 10th.

Ambassador Swelam, speaking on behalf of Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, highlighted Egypt's pride in the Russia-Africa partnership, which was launched during Egypt's presidency of the African Union in 2019. The first summit of the partnership was held in Sochi under the joint presidency of Presidents Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Vladimir Putin that same year.

He emphasized Africa's commitment to its external partnerships, particularly with Russia, in order to achieve peace and security on the continent and globally. Swelam stressed the need to strengthen joint efforts towards achieving sustainable continental development and the Africa 2063 Agenda, in a multipolar world.

Ambassador Swelam pointed out the significant challenges facing the continent and the world, particularly in light of the multitude of crises in recent years. These include conflicts, the spread of terrorism, transnational challenges such as pandemics and illegal migration, as well as escalating debt crises and a decline in development assistance. He stressed the urgent need for comprehensive and profound reform of the global system and international economic order, including addressing the historical injustices in the continent's representation on the Security Council and in international economic decision-making mechanisms.

On the other hand, Swelam highlighted the vast and promising opportunities presented by the African continent, which serves as a vast arena for investment and trade, and a giant market with a population of 1.4 billion, the majority of whom are young people. He emphasized the importance of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement, signed during Egypt's presidency of the African Union, as a significant step towards regional integration and cohesion. Ambassador Swelm commended the ongoing cooperation with Russia, including the opening of the Russian industrial zone in Egypt and the large-scale projects being implemented in infrastructure and energy sectors, describing them as models of African-Russian cooperation.

Russia on Saturday opened the first Ministerial Conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum in the city of Sochi, seeking to deepen ties with African nations and dispel the notion that it is isolated by Western sanctions. The conference is expected to draw 1,500 participants, including more than 40 ministers of foreign affairs, economy, healthcare, digital development and education from the African continent. Countries represented include Algeria, Angola, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Uganda, and others, according to a Roscongress statement.



