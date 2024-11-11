Entergy Receives 2024 HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award For Its Commitment To Hiring Veterans

(MENAFN- 3BL) For the seventh consecutive year, the U.S. Department of has awarded Entergy with the HIRE Vets Medallion Award, honoring exceptional achievement in veteran employment. During a virtual award ceremony in October, U.S. Acting Secretary of Labor Julie A. Su recognized Entergy alongside 838 other recipients who have demonstrated a commitment to hiring veterans and ensuring they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.

"I am proud to be part of an organization that understands the value that veterans add – in our company and in our communities," said Tina Morton, Entergy's Veterans Employee Resource Group president and senior project manager, nuclear. "Our VERG team is an important part of instilling the knowledge to others that we (veterans) are assets in leadership, display adaptability to change, have diverse perspectives, are problem solvers, and have a strong work ethic and integrity – all of which are necessary for success."

Entergy continues to meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programming; dedicated human resource efforts; pay compensation and tuition assistance programs. The VERG is an employee-led group committed to supporting the unique needs of veterans, active-duty military and their families.

The HIRE Vets Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire and retain veterans. Awardees must have a veteran organization or resource group – like Entergy's Veterans Employee Resource Group – a leadership program, dedicated human resources professionals, and pay differential and tuition assistance program.

To learn more about our military hiring efforts and how we support veterans, visit the Military and Veterans Careers webpage .