Education Minister Meets Palestinian Counterpart
Date
11/11/2024 2:00:19 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: Minister of Education and Higher Education HE Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi met Monday with HE Minister of Education and Higher Education of the State of Palestine Dr. Amjad Barham, who is visiting the country.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and opportunities for joint cooperation to exchange educational expertise. The meeting also emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation in higher education between the two countries.
