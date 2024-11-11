Paperworld Middle East And Gifts And Lifestyle Middle East Open Tomorrow For The Largest Editions To Date

(MENAFN- NewsVoir)

The 13th edition of Paperworld Middle East and the fourth edition of Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East will take place from 12-14 November at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Paperworld Middle East has introduced a new Kraft & Packaging section this year, addressing the increased demand for sustainable materials Another new addition to the event is Battle of the Brushes, a community art competition held in association with Funun Arts, which concludes tomorrow

Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East begin tomorrow, marking the largest-ever editions of the co-located shows. The events will feature over 600 exhibitors from 40 countries, with 12,000 visitors from more than 100 countries expected to attend.

Syed Ali Akbar, Show Director for Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East

Paperworld Middle East is now in its 13th edition and has become the fastest-growing event for the paper and paper products industry worldwide. This year's exhibition theme is 'Crafting Global Connections,' underscoring the event's role as an international hub for professionals in the paper, stationery, and office supplies sectors.

Syed Ali Akbar, Show Director for Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East commented, "Paperworld Middle and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East are perfectly timed at the start of the industry buying cycle. Attendees of the co-located shows can look forward to unmatched networking opportunities, informative sessions, inspiring community art projects and a diverse array of products that reflect current trends and innovations."

The product categories featured at Paperworld Middle East include paper and paper products, office supplies, school articles, stationery and hobby, craft and art supplies.

Paperworld Middle East will include country pavilions from India, Germany, China, Hong Kong, Turkey, Egypt and Jordan, showcasing key industry leaders and unique offerings from each market while providing a comprehensive overview of global trends in paper and stationery.

Paperworld Middle East has introduced a new Kraft and Packaging section this year, which addresses growing industry demands for sustainable materials. The new section will feature a diverse range of kraft papers, sustainable packaging materials, and cutting-edge printing techniques that produce exceptional quality while minimising environmental impact.

Now in its fourth edition, Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East offers a prime opportunity for businesses to discover a variety of gifting items. Part of the Ambiente family, Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East covers four product categories which include gifting, lifestyle, baby & kids and home and accents.

Returning event features at Paperworld Middle East include The Hub Forum, which gathers industry experts, thought leaders, analysts, and key players to discuss and debate the future of the paper, stationery, office supply, and gift industries. Over three days, the forum will host 17 insightful sessions and 30 speakers who will discuss topics such as sustainability, AI and consumer behaviour.

The second edition of the Paperworld Middle East Awards will take place on 13 November. The awards programme honours outstanding products and designs across 12 categories and is judged by an esteemed panel of international judges.

Adding further energy to the show floor, Battle of the Brushes, a new competition held in association with Funun Arts will showcase the talents of artists from around the UAE. The competition began in June and has included four exciting stages, leading up to the event.

Artists who have made it through to the final round will paint live tomorrow at Paperworld Middle East, where the official winner will be selected in four categories - Abstract, Realism, Pencil/Charcoal, and Watercolour.

The highly anticipated live art activation Signature Canvas will also return to the event, with contributing artists Shiba Khan, Jivan Hovhannisyan, Saida Banu, Stefania Pomillo and Rafah Abdul Razzak collaborating on a striking work of art which symbolises the UAE's role as a welcoming and unifying centre.

Sustainability continues to be a key priority across Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East and Project Sustainability will once again bring together a diverse selection of sustainable items, from recycled stationery to energy-efficient office supplies.

Curated for select senior buyers and key decision-makers in the paper industry, The Premium Club returns with an exclusive programme of complimentary benefits at the exhibition, streamlining and enhancing the purchasing process and fostering meaningful connections between key buyers and exhibitors.

Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East will be held from tomorrow until 14 November at halls 3,4,5,6, 7 and 8 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

About Paperworld Middle East

Paperworld Middle East brings together world-renowned brands, regional players, and promising innovators for an exciting three-day showcase featuring products ranging from office and school supplies, stationery, paper & paper products, to festive decorations and brandable merchandise. The next edition of the show takes place from 12-14 November 2024 at Dubai World Trade Centre, co-located with Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East.

To learn more please visit our website .