The Toy Association Announces New Chief Policy Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toy Association Inc., the business trade association representing a wide array of manufacturers, retailers, licensors, and others involved in the youth entertainment industry, announced today that

Kathrin Belliveau, who most recently served as EVP and Chief Purpose Officer at Hasbro, will be joining the organization in the newly created role of Chief Policy Officer.

After 16 years of service to the toy industry, Ed Desmond, Executive Vice President, Global & Regulatory Affairs, will be leaving The Toy Association to pursue new consulting opportunities.

"We are incredibly grateful to Ed for his dedication to the global toy community and his leadership at the Association," said Greg

Ahearn, President & CEO of The Toy Association. "Ed has been a tremendous resource for our members and the industry at large. He will continue to work with us through the end of the year to ensure a seamless leadership transition prior to starting his new consulting business."

Kathrin Belliveau will join The Toy Association as Chief Policy Officer, effective November 18. She will be responsible for global regulatory affairs and representation, toy safety and ethics initiatives, marketing and strategic communications, and consumer outreach. Belliveau will oversee both the Global Government & Regulatory Affairs and Strategic Communications departments, reporting to Greg Ahearn. Her direct reports include Adrienne Appell, EVP, marketing communications, Owen Caine, VP, government affairs, Jos Huxley, SVP technical affairs and Joan Lawrence, SVP standards & regulatory affairs.

"I am delighted that

Kathrin is bringing her vast industry experience to The Toy Association, joining as Chief Policy Officer," said Ahearn. "As the industry continues to face new challenges and an evolving landscape, Kathrin's executive-level leadership, extensive expertise and the depth of her network across the industry will be an invaluable resource and benefit to our members and toy companies around the globe."

Belliveau is a seasoned leader in global regulatory affairs, corporate social responsibility, and international business with more than 25 years of experience in the consumer and children's products industry. While serving as EVP and Chief Purpose Officer at Hasbro, she was a member of the executive leadership team, overseeing global regulatory, government, and corporate affairs. Her tenure at Hasbro included a variety of roles where she held responsibility for safety, quality assurance, sustainability, ethical sourcing, philanthropy & social impact functions as well as The Hasbro Foundation.

Kathrin holds dual U.S. and EU (Greece) citizenship. She is a Magna Cum Laude, Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Wellesley College and holds a J.D. degree from Boston College Law School.

Founded in 1916, The Toy AssociationTM, Inc. is the business trade association representing all businesses involved in creating and delivering toys and youth entertainment products for kids of all ages. The Toy Association leads the health and growth of the U.S. toy industry, which has an annual U.S. economic impact of $157.5 billion, and its roughly 900 members drive the annual $41 billion U.S. domestic toy market. The Toy Association serves as the industry's voice on the developmental benefits of play and promotes play's positive impact on childhood development. The organization has a long history of leadership in toy safety, having helped develop the first comprehensive toy safety standard more than 40 years ago, and remains committed to working with medical experts, governments, consumers, and the industry on ongoing programs to ensure safe and fun play.



As a global leader, The Toy Association produces the world-renowned Toy FairTM in New York City; hosts marketplace activities in Los Angeles; engages in state, federal, and international advocacy on behalf of its members; supports the inventor and design community through People of PlayTM and its numerous assets and events, including the consumer-facing Chicago Toy & Game Fair; sustains the Canadian Toy Association; acts as secretariat for the International Council of Toy Industries and International Toy Industry CEO Roundtable; and chairs the committee that reviews and revises America's widely emulated ASTM F963 toy safety standard.

The Toy Association's philanthropic arm is The Toy FoundationTM, a 501 (c)(3) children's charity that acts as the uniting force for the collective philanthropy of the toy industry. To date, The Toy Foundation has delivered the joy of play to 33 million children in need worldwide.

