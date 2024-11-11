Mach7 Technologies Introduces Unityvue, A Next-Generation Radiology Reading Solution With Groundbreaking Capabilities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Mach7 Technologies unveils UnityVue, an innovative AI-driven workflow orchestration solution developed to improve patient care, reduce radiologist burnout, and streamline diagnostic workflows.

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mach7 Technologies, a company specializing in innovative medical imaging and data management solutions today announced the formal launch of UnityVue, a landmark radiology software developed in partnership with NewVue.

UnityVue is a pioneering solution which integrates Mach7's well-renown eUnity Enterprise Diagnostic Viewer (eUnity) with NewVue's revolutionary EmpowerSuite Workflow Orchestrator, delivering a comprehensive software platform designed to improve radiology reading workflows.

UnityVue consolidates radiology workflows by seamlessly integrating image viewing and worklist management. This cloud-based solution offers radiologists a powerful platform for task prioritization, AI-driven data aggregation, and enhanced diagnostic workflow-all from a single interface.

UnityVue's ability to dynamically curate worklists and automate data normalization enhances productivity while reducing administrative burden.

Mike Lampron, CEO of Mach7, said, "UnityVue is the future of radiology imaging that gives healthcare providers capabilities that look far over the horizon of a traditional PACS. We are proud to unveil this new groundbreaking solution that will deliver immediate value to our customers in improving workflow efficiency, reducing administrative burden, enhancing productivity, and elevating patient care."

UnityVue's key features include cloud-based image access, real-time AI-driven workflow orchestration, automated data normalization, and a unified interface for radiologists to perform their tasks efficiently. With its zero-footprint design, UnityVue allows radiologists to access critical information from any location, enhancing productivity while reducing administrative complexity.

Through the launch of UnityVue, Mach7 customers have a future proof, all-in-one solution that not only meets the current demands of radiologists but also anticipates future needs. By solving these critical challenges, healthcare organizations can deploy a platform that enhances job satisfaction for radiologists, improves patient care, and drives better business outcomes.

Key Benefits

For Independent Delivery Networks:



Unifying PACS: Integrates multiple PACS systems into a single platform, simplifying workflows and reducing inefficiencies.

Gradual Cloud Migration: IDNs can migrate to the cloud incrementally, preserving existing systems while modernizing infrastructure.

Disaster Recovery: Cloud-based continuity ensures radiologists can continue working during local system outages. Reduced IT Complexity: The zero-footprint design eliminates on-site server requirements and minimizes maintenance.

For Radiology Groups:



AI-Driven Workflows: Intelligently prioritizes cases, improving turnaround times and reducing administrative burdens.

Remote Access: Radiologists can access the platform from anywhere, enhancing flexibility and productivity.

Cost-Effective Cloud Solutions: Targeted data migration reduces costs while maintaining performance. Integrated AI and Peer Review: AI tools and peer review functions streamline compliance and support interpretive workflows.

Said Lampron. "UnityVue is a transformative software application that offers radiologists a comprehensive platform that streamlines workflows, supports decision making, and modernizes the entire study interpretation process. It provides a fully integrated environment where radiologists can access what they need in one place-

from advanced image viewing and interpretation to AI-driven workflow management- all within a cloud-enabled, zero-footprint solution. UnityVue provides a future-ready solution for radiology departments, addressing today's needs while anticipating tomorrow's challenges."

Join Mach7 at RSNA 2024 [South Hall, Booth # 3953] for the official unveiling of UnityVue.

Schedule a demo at Mach7t to see how UnityVue addresses the evolving needs of radiology practices and large integrated delivery networks (IDNs) across the healthcare spectrum.

About Mach7 Technologies:

Mach7 Technologies (ASX:M7T) is a medical imaging technology provider that develops innovative data management and image viewing solutions for healthcare organizations. Its core offering is the Mach7 Enterprise Imaging Solution (EIS), a next-generation platform built for the future of healthcare, comprised of a Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA), eUnity Enterprise Diagnostic Viewer, and Diagnostic Workflow Applications. Designed to maximize flexibility and scalability, Mach7 gives customers the independence to deploy a full enterprise solution or individual components. Mach7 serves a global network of customers, ranging from expansive IDNs and National Health Systems to small, independent provider groups and private radiology practices. Visit Mach7t for more information.

About NewVue:

Based in Tampa, Florida, NewVue is a leader in cloud-based radiology solutions. Their flagship platform, EmpowerSuite, optimizes radiology workflows using AI to curate worklists tailored dynamically to the practices and each radiologist's needs. The platform's AI-driven data normalization facilitates seamless site onboarding and volume expansion. This approach boosts productivity, enhances job satisfaction, and supports scalable growth for radiology practices, improving patient care through increased professional fulfillment.

CONTACT:

Mach7 Technologies

Bob Tranchida

VP of Marketing, Mach7 Technologies

802-861-7745

[email protected]

SOURCE Mach7 Technologies

