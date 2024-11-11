Trimble Sketchup Surpasses One Million Active Subscribers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Industry-standard 3D software reaches new growth milestone

Trimble ® (Nasdaq: TRMB ) today announced that its SketchUp® 3D modeling software surpassed

one million active subscribers. The growth is

supported

by SketchUp's transition to a subscription business model, the continuous introduction of innovative product features, and Trimble's customer-centric focus on delivering value to the architecture, engineering and (AEC)

industry. The announcement was made at Trimble Dimensions User and 3D Basecamp .

Subscription offerings, including monthly subscriptions, lower the barrier to entry, enabling a larger global audience to now access SketchUp. In addition to greater accessibility through the subscription model, Trimble has introduced a number of innovative products and features to bolster its offerings. The collaboration-centric, link-sharing feature allows users to share 3D models as easily as one can share a web URL. More than 650,000 users* have shared 1.7 million links since its launch, and 3.8 million users have opened those links. In addition to its popular desktop application, Trimble introduced the SketchUp for

iPad application

to its portfolio, enabling 'on the go' users to access SketchUp in the office, at a coffee shop or on the job site while also reaching new customers via the Apple App Store.



"We've found the subscription business model allows us to consistently deliver new features, services and integrations that empower our AEC customers to communicate design ideas better and work more efficiently and collaboratively with all stakeholders on a construction project," said Christopher Cronin, VP & GM, architecture, design and education at Trimble SketchUp. "The response from our customers to the lower up-front investment, reliable budgeting and consistent delivery of visualization, collaboration, interoperability and now, AI enhancements, have been key to us surpassing this milestone."

Trimble's delivery of new AI features and workflows is also fueling this growth. This includes SketchUp Diffusion [Labs], a Stable Diffusion-based generative AI service that uses a SketchUp model, text prompts or stylistic presets to generate images. It gives

architects and designers more time for creative exploration and iteration, and has had more than 200,000

users and generated more than 13

million images since its launch in December 2023. Additionally, 3D Warehouse Image Search is an image-driven search function that uses AI to quickly sift through millions of pre-built models in SketchUp's 3D Warehouse to help users

easily find the right products for their designs.

As part of the Trimble ecosystem of connected construction solutions, SketchUp is a starting point for 3D design and visual storytelling that can be utilized

by all stakeholders, from concept through construction. The software is used across all project phases and by a wide variety of team members and technical skill sets.



To learn more about SketchUp, visit .



Scan-to-Design [Labs] and SketchUp Diffusion [Labs] are available as part of the SketchUp Labs Program, which is a public beta program that enables SketchUp subscribers to try new innovative features and provide feedback. To access the features in Labs, you must be a SketchUp subscriber.

*A user could be a free or trial user, a subscriber, or someone who uses a feature on multiple devices. A subscriber is a person who has purchased a paid subscription.

About Trimble AECO

Trimble is empowering stakeholders through planning, design, construction and the entire asset lifecycle. The company's innovative and connected ecosystem of solutions improves coordination and collaboration between teams, phases and processes. Automating work and transforming workflows, Trimble is enabling teams to deliver with confidence at every turn. For more information, visit: href="" rel="nofollow" trimbl .

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the ways people move, build and live. Core technologies in positioning, modeling and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve our customers' productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. For more information about Trimble (Nasdaq: TRMB ), visit: .

