From Snellville To Suwanee, Options Medical Weight Loss Doubles Down On Health With Two New Clinic Openings In Georgia

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Eastside Chamber members will attend the Snellville grand opening on November 12, with Gwinnett Commerce members to join the Suwanee grand re-opening on November 13

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Options Medical , the nation's premier medical weight loss clinic, is excited to host two back-to-back celebration events in the Atlanta Metro region of Georgia! First up is the grand opening of a brand new in Snellville on November 12 at 1670 Scenic Hwy N, followed by the celebratory re-opening of the newly remodeled and revamped clinic in Suwanee on November 13 at 3651 Peachtree Parkway. Additionally, a ceremonial ribbon cutting will be held at 5:30 p.m. by the Eastside Chamber of Commerce in Snellville and the Gwinnett Commerce in Suwanee.

Attendees are invited to join in the festivities on both days with exciting giveaways, fantastic prizes, and a chance to meet the dedicated Options Medical Weight Loss team and learn more about the innovative weight loss solutions that have transformed lives nationwide. Whether you're stopping by to get a better understanding of Options' services, connect with health experts, or just enjoy the grand opening vibes, there's something for everyone.

"Opening a new clinic in Snellville and unveiling a fresh look at our Suwanee clinic will allow us to better serve the community with expanded, easier access to our medically supervised weight loss programs," said Mike Lover, regional director. "Our goal is to bring support and expertise to every individual who walks through our doors, and we're beyond excited to welcome everyone to both of these locations to kick off this next chapter."

The clinics will serve residents in Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Tucker, Johns Creek, and Duluth, offering customized, safe, and affordable medical weight loss solutions designed by board-certified obesity medicine specialists. With these openings, Options now operates 36 full-service clinics nationwide, including one other existing location in the Atlanta Metro area (Roswell).

Light refreshments will be available during the grand opening events, along with exciting giveaways, including free gifts for the first 25 guests and a grand prize raffle for a FREE Options 3-Month Premium GLP-1 program . The events will be housed in the 1,380-square-foot (Snellville) and1,400-square-foot (Suwanee) clinics, and hours for both clinics are Tuesday through Thursday, from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Options encourages local residents to stop by the clinics anytime during operating hours between November 12-16 for a FREE weight loss snapshot on the innovative InBody scale, including an analysis from a certified health coach.

"At Options, we remain committed to a deeper level of health beyond the number on the scale," says Dr. Katrina Mattingly, chief medical officer. "Our mission is to empower patients to live fuller, healthier lives while improving their well-being and confidence. We are also proud that our average patient loses 30 pounds of fat, including 21 percent of their dangerous visceral fat within six months."

To start a weight loss journey, sign up for a

free consultation and metabolic scan

at the Snellville

or Suwanee

location, or call 888-405-LOSE (5673). To reach either clinic by phone, please call (720) 780-7955 for Suwanee and (770) 706-4024 for Snellville. For more information about the weight loss program, visit OptionsMedicalWeightLoss or follow along on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and YouTube .

About Options Medical Weight Loss

Options Medical Weight Loss is the nation's premier medical weight loss clinic. The company incorporates medically backed solutions, one-on-one health coaching, and innovative technology designed to track progress and help drive positive patient outcomes that far exceed the industry average. The practice has pioneered positive weight loss experiences for more than 50,000 patients since its founding in Chicago in 2014, and currently operates 36 full-service clinics throughout the U.S., including Illinois, Ohio, Florida, Arizona, Indiana, Michigan and Georgia. Visit OptionsMedicalWeightLoss for more information.

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and business services sectors. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing healthcare businesses, including Smile Doctors, US Endo Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, South Georgia Dental Management, Gen4 Dental Partners, ARC Health, Options Medical Weight Loss and U.S. Orthopaedic Partners. Over its 35-year history, Thurston Group has returned more than $4B of invested capital. For additional information about Thurston Group, please visit Thurston Group's website at .

SOURCE Options Medical Weight Loss

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED