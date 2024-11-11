(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics , a global leader in the service robotics sector, is primed to showcase its latest innovations at the 2024 ISSA Show North America, scheduled for November 19-21 at the Mandalay Bay Center in Las Vegas. As one of the most significant events in the cleaning industry, the ISSA Show brings together innovators, experts, and professionals from around the globe to explore the latest advancements in cleaning and hygiene solutions. Pudu Robotics has over 80,000 units in a variety of markets, with a presence in more than 60 countries and regions worldwide, including North America.

Pudu Robotics Unveils its Latest Suite of AI Robotic Cleaning Solutions at ISSA Show North America 2024

Pudu Robotics will demonstrate their latest transformative and smart technologies, including the newly launched PUDU MT1, the PUDU SH1 Smart Upright Scrubber Dryer, and the PUDU CC1 Intelligent Commercial Cleaning Robot. These progressive cleaning products are designed to address the evolving needs of facility management, cleaning equipment suppliers, large retailers, and industrial managers.

As industries increasingly prioritize efficiency and hygiene, the demand for high-impact advanced cleaning solutions has never been greater. Facility managers and industrial leaders are turning to robotic cleaning technologies to overcome challenges such as labor shortages, rising cleaning costs, stringent cleanliness standards, and the need for 24/7 operations.

PUDU MT1 : AI-Powered Sweeping for Large-Scale Environments (New)

The PUDU MT1, designed for expansive environments like warehouses, manufacturing plants and convention centers, leverages AI-driven features to handle areas exceeding 100,000 square meters efficiently. Capabilities such as AI-powered trash recognition, smart spot cleaning, and dynamic environment adaptability ensure precise and comprehensive cleaning. The MT1's large-capacity trash bin and wide cleaning path deliver effective cleaning, while IoT integration further streamlines operations.

PUDU CC1 : Comprehensive and Efficient Cleaning Solution

The PUDU CC1 transforms commercial cleaning by combining sweeping, scrubbing, vacuuming, and mopping in one unit. Suited for diverse environments such as retail stores, schools and hotels, with features like automatic water addition and drainage, automatic recharging, and breakpoint resume cleaning, the CC1 ensures minimal manual intervention and maximizes cleaning efficiency. Users can manage and monitor cleaning tasks in real-time via an intuitive APP, which also generates detailed cleaning reports. By automating repetitive cleaning tasks, CC1 enhances productivity and ensures consistent, high-quality cleaning standards.

PUDU SH1 : Versatile and Sustainable Scrubber Dryer

Designed for multidimensional cleaning, the PUDU SH1 tackles floors, tabletops, vertical glass, and hard-to-reach areas. Its high-pressure brush and powerful suction effectively remove stubborn stains, while advanced lithium battery technology and efficient brushless motors offer sustainable operation, using up to 80% less water and cleaning agents. The SH1's touchscreen interface and intelligent diagnostics simplify user interaction and maintenance.

"With industries striving to evolve towards increased operational efficiency and elevated hygiene standards, Pudu Robotics is at the forefront, delivering advanced cutting-edge technology and intelligence to meet strict hygiene and safety standards, especially in sectors where sanitation is critical. The ISSA Show gives us a platform to connect with forward-thinking leaders who understand that innovation is essential to overcoming modern challenges in facility management," said Raymond Pan, General Manager of the Americas at Pudu Robotics. "We're excited to showcase how our versatile and AI-powered solutions, like the PUDU MT1 and CC1, can redefine productivity and quality in the cleaning industry, meeting the demands of even the most complex environments."

Attendees of the 2024 ISSA Cleaning Show are invited to visit our 968-square-foot Booth 4227 to experience live demonstrations of Pudu Robotics' cleaning products. Our team of experts will showcase the advanced features of these products and discuss customized solutions tailored to specific cleaning needs. Refreshments will be served by Pudu's friendly service robots KettyBot Pro and BellaBot Pro.

About Pudu Robotics

Pudu Robotics, a global leader in the service robotics sector, is dedicated to enhancing human productivity and living standards through innovative robot technology. With a focus on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of service robots, Pudu Robotics holds over a thousand authorized patents worldwide, encompassing a wide range of core technologies. The company's robots have been widely adopted in various industries, including dining, retail, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, education and manufacturing. To date, Pudu Robotics has successfully shipped over 80,000 units to a variety of markets, with a presence in more than 60 countries and regions worldwide. For more information on business developments and updates, follow PUDU on Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

