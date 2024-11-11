Launch Of Pulse Hero For Saas: Reducing Churn, Collecting Feedback, Reviews And Testimonials

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Reduce churn and collect feedback for SaaS platforms

Pulse Hero

Pulse Hero is the easiest way for SaaS platforms to collect feedback from their users, to reduce churn and get testimonials

- JC BougleSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- iLathys, a Singapore-based venture builder, announces the launch of Pulse Hero , in partnership with Movosoft, a bespoke software developer and technology strategist.Pulse Hero is a simple way for SaaS platforms to obtain daily feedback from their users. Not having enough knowledge of what their users think has always been a challenge for SaaS platforms. Better feedback collection can help reduce churn by building the features that are really needed. PulseHero can also help collect testimonials and reviews from happy users at the same time.“Obtaining user feedback can be very time consuming when done manually. With Pulse Hero, we automate this process while keeping it very flexible. This can be useful for all SaaS platforms” said JC Bougle, one of the co-founders of Pulse Hero.“We initially built Pulse Hero for our own use on our AI Story Board Generator , and then decided to open it to other SaaS platforms”.Pulse Hero's mission is to help SaaS companies grow faster thanks to user feedback.iLathys is the incubator of SaaS platforms, such as StoryboardHero and Veeroll (AI video generator), and services businesses such as VideoBlast and fewStones , in video production.

JC Bougle

iLathys

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.