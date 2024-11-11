UK Small Kitchen Appliances Consumer Attitudes Insights Report 2024: Amazon Is The Most Shopped At Retailer Across All Subcategories
Date
11/11/2024 10:16:40 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK: Home Category Data, The Consumer - Small Kitchen Appliances 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report offers a comprehensive insight into consumer attitudes in the UK small kitchen appliances market. The report focuses on five key subcategories: kettles & hot beverage makers, electrical kitchen gadgets, toasters & sandwich makers, small tabletop cooking appliances and food preparation appliances. Consumer data is based on our 2024 UK small kitchen appliances survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers.
Scope
Amazon is the most shopped at retailer across all small kitchen appliances subcategories Replacement is the primary consumer purchase motivation for small kitchen appliances Kettles & hot beverage makers are replaced most frequently among small kitchen appliances subcategories
Reasons to Buy
Identify the demographic profile of shoppers and purchasing penetration within each subcategory, allowing you to better target ranges. Understand how drivers of purchase, such as range, price and quality, vary in importance among different demographics in order to maximise sales potential among target audiences. "Discover how channel usage for researching and purchasing is changing, to help target investment into growing areas."
Key Topics Covered:
Definitions Consumer Penetration by Subcategory Drivers of Purchase Replacement Cycle Retailer Use Retailer Profiles Retailer Drivers Retailer Improvements Brand Use Brand Drivers Channel Use Research Prior to Purchase Opinions on Shopping Online Views Prior to Purchase Category-specific Questions Methodology & Contacts
List of Tables
Consumer Penetration by Product, 2024 Purchase Motivations, 2024 Retailer Conversion Rates, 2024 Retailers Purchased from by Subcategory (Top 5), 2024 Retailer Usage by Demographic, 2024 Drivers of Retailer Choice by Retailer, 2024 Retailer Improvement Opportunities by Retailer, 2024 Brands Conversions by Subcategory, 2024 Drivers of Brand Choice, 2024
List of Figures
Consumer Penetration, 2024 Consumer Penetration by Subcategory, 2024 Replacement Cycle, 2024 Retailers Visited & Purchased from, 2024 Retailer Profile - Amazon, 2024 Retailer Profile - Argos, 2024 Retailer Profile - ASDA, 2024 Retailer Profile - Currys, 2022 Retailer Profile - Tesco, 2024 Drivers of Retailer Choice, 2024 Retailer Improvement Opportunities, 2024 Brands Considered and Purchased, 2024 Drivers of Brand Choice, 2024 Shopper Research Process, 2024 Interaction with staff instore, 2024 Channel Usage when Researching, 2024 Channel Usage when Purchasing, 2024 Online Fulfilment Methods, 2024 Shopper Views on Online Shopping for Small Kitchen Appliances, 2024 Satisfaction with Online Shopping for Small Kitchen Appliances, 2024 Views Prior to Purchase, 2024 Factors of Importance, 2024 Opinions on Small Kitchen Appliances, 2024 Cooking Time Taken Each Week, 2024
Companies Featured
Amazon Aldi Argos ASDA B&M Currys John Lewis Lidl Sainsbury's Tesco Very
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN11112024004107003653ID1108872853
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.