UK Small Kitchen Appliances Consumer Attitudes Insights Report 2024: Amazon Is The Most Shopped At Retailer Across All Subcategories

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK: Home Category Data, The Consumer - Small Kitchen Appliances 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers a comprehensive insight into consumer attitudes in the UK small kitchen appliances market. The report focuses on five key subcategories: kettles & hot beverage makers, electrical kitchen gadgets, toasters & sandwich makers, small tabletop cooking appliances and food preparation appliances. Consumer data is based on our 2024 UK small kitchen appliances survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers.

Amazon is the most shopped at retailer across all small kitchen appliances subcategories

Replacement is the primary consumer purchase motivation for small kitchen appliances Kettles & hot beverage makers are replaced most frequently among small kitchen appliances subcategories

Identify the demographic profile of shoppers and purchasing penetration within each subcategory, allowing you to better target ranges.

Understand how drivers of purchase, such as range, price and quality, vary in importance among different demographics in order to maximise sales potential among target audiences. "Discover how channel usage for researching and purchasing is changing, to help target investment into growing areas."

