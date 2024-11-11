(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Boston Airport Express expands long-distance car service to Newport, RI, and Portland, ME, enhancing seamless and reliable options for the Northeast.

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Boston Airport Express, a leading provider of airport car service and customized ground in Massachusetts and neighboring states, is excited to announce its expansion of long-distance car service to Newport, Rhode Island, and Portland, Maine.

This expansion is in direct response to growing demand from business and leisure travelers seeking reliable, comfortable, and convenient transportation options to these popular destinations. By offering direct, door-to-door service, Boston Airport Express aims to streamline travel experiences and alleviate the stress often associated with long-distance journeys.

Key Benefits of Boston Airport Express's Long-Distance Service:

.Personalized Service: Experienced chauffeurs dedicated to providing a tailored experience.

.Luxury Vehicles: A fleet of premium minivans, Sedans and SUVs, ensuring comfort and style.

.Timely and Reliable: Punctual service with real-time tracking for peace of mind.

.Competitive Pricing: Transparent rates with no hidden fees.

.Door-to-Door Convenience: Seamless pickup and drop-off at your desired locations.

“We are thrilled to extend our services to Newport and Portland,” said Shafan Nath, founder of Boston Airport Express.“These destinations offer unique experiences, and we're committed to providing the highest level of transportation to enhance our clients' journeys.”

Car service companies offer the additional advantage of better customer satisfaction and personalized experiences. They can provide perfect age-appropriate car seats and accommodate golfing or skiing kits, which most car-hailing app drivers will reject. Similarly, travelers may expect water bottles, gift hampers, complimentary ice cream for kids, etc.

About Boston Airport Express:

Boston Airport Express is a trusted name in the ground transportation industry, providing exceptional service to clients in Massachusetts and beyond. With a focus on customer satisfaction and operational excellence, the company offers a range of services, including airport transfers, Boston town car service , corporate transportation, and long-distance car service.

know more about Boston - New Port car service and Boston - Portland taxi service contact.

Shafan Nath

Boston Airport Express

+1 617-499-1919

