The Retention Revolution: Givenly's Points-Driven Branded Store Solution Connects Employees With Their Employer

Givenly's branded stores and company-issued points drive high redemption rates, transforming employees into brand ambassadors and boosting engagement.

As companies shift focus to retaining top talent in a competitive job market, Givenly, a leader in corporate gifting and engagement solutions, announces the launch of its innovative no-inventory branded stores paired with company-issued points. Designed to increase engagement, boost team loyalty, and foster a vibrant company culture, Givenly's latest offerings empower organizations to transform retention into a strategic advantage. Givenly's new approach combines branded merchandise, automated milestone recognition, personalized rewards, and onboarding kits to drive higher retention. Through a seamless, no-inventory model, employees can easily access and redeem brand merchandise with company-issued points, resulting in record redemption rates and widespread brand adoption.Boosting Employee Engagement and Loyalty with No-Inventory Branded StoresWith Givenly's no-inventory branded stores, companies can provide employees with access to branded merchandise without the logistical complexities of maintaining stock or managing minimum order requirements. These fully customizable stores feature thousands of items, from apparel to accessories, all available on demand and shipped within days.Each employee is issued company-funded points through Givenly's Wallet, allowing them to redeem items that suit their personal style and preferences. This approach transforms employees into proud brand ambassadors, increasing company pride and unity. Initial data shows record redemption rates, with employees excitedly adopting branded gear that reflects the company's culture and values.Automated Recognition that Celebrates Every MilestoneAutomated recognition for milestones such as work anniversaries and birthdays is a central feature of Givenly's culture strategy. Through reminders and milestone notifications, the platform ensures that no important event goes uncelebrated. This timely recognition boosts morale and reinforces employees' connection to their company. Givenly's automated recognition tools make appreciation simple yet impactful, creating a culture of consistent acknowledgment and appreciation.“Employees today expect to feel seen and valued by their organizations,” said Mark Mancini, Givenly's CEO.“Our platform ensures that every milestone is recognized, turning small celebrations into lasting memories. Coupled with Brand On Demand , the no-inventory branded store solution, this ongoing recognition strengthens loyalty and drives a deeper sense of connection to the company.”Company-Issued Points Drive Record Redemption Rates and Swag AdoptionThe introduction of company-issued points through Givenly's Wallet feature has been met with high engagement, with employees redeeming branded merchandise at record rates. By giving employees the freedom to choose items that resonate with them, the platform personalizes the experience, making each reward feel meaningful. This approach also leads to employees proudly wearing branded gear, fostering unity and making every team member a walking ambassador of the brand.The Wallet feature offers flexibility, allowing employees to save their points or add personal funds to access higher-value items. The result is a unique, user-driven experience that sees employees choosing items they genuinely love, driving repeat engagement, and enhancing brand loyalty.Custom Onboarding Kits to Welcome New EmployeesGivenly's customizable onboarding kits ensure that new hires feel valued from day one. These kits, designed to reflect each company's unique culture, provide new employees with essential branded items and a warm welcome that fosters loyalty from the start. Personalized onboarding kits lay the foundation for long-term engagement and help new employees feel instantly connected to their new team, enhancing retention from the beginning of the employee journey.Data-Driven Insights for Continuous ImprovementGivenly's analytics dashboard provides companies with real-time insights into program engagement, redemption patterns, and user activity. This data-driven approach allows organizations to tailor their programs based on what resonates most with employees, ensuring ongoing improvement and optimization. Companies can identify high-impact initiatives, track redemption rates, and refine their engagement strategies for maximum ROI."Our analytics provide a comprehensive view of employee engagement," Mark Mancini added. "By understanding what works best for their teams, companies can create more meaningful experiences that build loyalty and reduce turnover."Case Studies: Success Stories Across IndustriesThe impact of Givenly's new no-inventory branded stores and automated recognition has already led to remarkable results. For example, a large national organization reported a near 100% redemption rate after implementing the company-issued points system, with employees enthusiastically redeeming branded merchandise that reflects their team identity. Another large national client, observed a significant boost in employee satisfaction scores following the introduction of automated birthday and work anniversary recognitions, highlighting the power of timely and consistent appreciation.These success stories demonstrate how Givenly's approach to culture and engagement has transformed companies across various industries, boosting morale, reducing turnover, and creating vibrant, connected workplaces.Retention: A Strategic Priority for the Modern WorkforceWith employee turnover costs rising, retention has become an essential business priority. Givenly's no-inventory branded stores, automated recognition, and company-issued points provide a modern, scalable approach to engagement that helps companies retain top talent. This investment in employee culture not only reduces turnover but also builds a stronger, more connected workforce that contributes to long-term success.By placing culture and recognition at the heart of retention strategies, Givenly's platform enables companies to stand out as employers of choice, fostering loyalty, productivity, and team pride.About GivenlyGivenly is a leader in corporate gifting, employee engagement, and branded merchandise solutions. Through automated recognition, the Redemption Portal, and no-inventory branded stores, Givenly helps companies create cultures of appreciation that drive employee satisfaction and loyalty. Based in Chicago, IL, Givenly empowers organizations to make appreciation and engagement seamless, memorable, and impactful.

