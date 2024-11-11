Barcelona Confirm Yamal, Lewandowski Are Out With Injuries

(MENAFN- IANS) Barcelona, Nov 11 (IANS) FC have been dealt a major injury blow as their lethal attacking duo of Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal have both been ruled out for the coming days, but are unlikely to miss matches in La and because of the upcoming international break.

Although Yamal's timeline for return extends into December, Lewandowski has been ruled out for 10 days and is in line to make his return during the international break, potentially without having to miss any game for the club.

"Tests performed on the morning of Monday (November 11) have revealed that Lamine Yamal has a grade 1 syndesmosis injury in his right ankle. He is expected to be out of action for between two and three weeks.

"Meanwhile, Lewandowski is having trouble in the lumbar region of his back and will be rested for about ten days," read the statement by Barcelona on their website.

These two players are vital cogs in Hansi Flick's forward line, who in partnership with Raphinha have been scoring more goals than any other attacking trio in Europe's top leagues.

Lamine has scored six goals in 15 games this term, while the Polish striker has no fewer than 17 across all competitions and is currently the top goalscorer in La Liga.

Yamal missed out on FC Barcelona's 0-1 loss against Real Sociedad on Sunday. Head coach Hansi Flick spoke on Yamal's absence and was adamant that the Spaniard will not represent his nation during the games against Denmark and Switzerland.

“We missed Lamine today, which is normal, I don't know if he will be back straight after the international break. I think the doctors will ask for Lamine not to play for the national team. We will speak to the RFEF. He would have if he could've played tonight, but there was no other option. I hope the right thing will be done," said Flick to reporters.