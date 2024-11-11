Sundog Announces $2M Launchpool Partnership With Trust Wallet

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sundog, the leading meme on the blockchain and one of the most prominent memes of the 2024 cycle, has announced a major community-driven launchpool partnership with Trust Wallet. This initiative is a significant milestone, setting a strong foundation for Sundog's growth and engagement within the broader crypto community.

Through the Trust Wallet Launchpool, crypto enthusiasts can lock Trust Wallet Tokens (TWT) or other supported tokens in pools to earn rewards in tokens from emerging pre-launch or high-quality projects. This system provides a secure and accessible way for users worldwide to support and engage with exciting new ventures in the cryptocurrency space.

The $2 million launchpool partnership with Trust Wallet demonstrates Sundog's commitment to expanding its influence and reinforces its position as Tron's leading meme. This collaboration marks an exciting step for Sundog and further solidifies its trajectory toward becoming a defining meme of the 2024 cycle, aiming to capture the attention and loyalty of a global audience.

How to Participate in the Sundog Launchpool on Trust Wallet

Participants interested in joining the Sundog Launchpool can visit: Trust Wallet Launchpoo

About Sundog

Sundog is the leading meme token on the TRON blockchain, recognized for its dynamic community and innovative approach in the crypto meme ecosystem. Launched in 2024, Sundog quickly rose to prominence and captured the attention of crypto enthusiasts globally. With a dedicated community and bold roadmap, Sundog continues to push the boundaries of meme culture on the blockchain, cementing its reputation as a trailblazer for TRON memes and beyond.



About Trust Wallet

Trust Wallet is a decentralized mobile wallet designed to support a wide range of cryptocurrencies and digital assets. Known for its security and user-friendly interface, Trust Wallet allows users to store, send, and receive various cryptocurrencies while maintaining full control of their private keys. The Trust Wallet Launchpool offers a simple and secure way for users to support promising projects, reinforcing its role as a gateway for fostering global crypto community engagement.

DISCLAIMER:

This content is provided by SUNDOG. SUNDOG is a meme-based token created purely for entertainment and community interaction. It has no inherent value, utility, or backing of any kind. The Token does not confer ownership, voting rights, or any entitlement to profits or decision-making in any organization or project. It is not a financial instrument, security, or investment vehicle, and should not be treated as such. Cryptocurrencies are inherently volatile and involve substantial risk. Only engage with funds you are willing to lose. Engaging in the purchase, trade, or holding of this Token is entirely at your own risk, with no assurances of value, liquidity, or future usefulness associated with the in the U.S. or in regions where cryptocurrency is restricted are advised not to engage with or purchase this token.

