Qatar To Host Seatrade Maritime Qatar Conference And Exhibition 2025

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of of HE Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti, the State of Qatar hosts Seatrade Maritime Qatar and - the inaugural event to take place with Founding Strategic Partner, Mwani Qatar, from Feb. 4-5, 2025.

According to Seatrade Maritime Group Director, Chris Morley: "As one of the GCC's fastest evolving economies and with a clear eye on its National Vision 2030 objectives, Qatar is poised for a robust growth in its maritime and logistics sectors supported, in particular, with consistent surges in its port activity.

"This is the right time to bring its own dedicated maritime event that will position Qatar as a fast-growing maritime cluster with ambitious plans unveiled to a targeted regional and international audience who will gather over 2 days to network, do business and learn more about Qatar's National Vision 2030 and how to be involved."

The Qatar National Vision 2030 aligns with the expansion of maritime services, focusing on creating an ecosystem that supports both local and international shipping needs, including investments in cutting-edge port management, logistics services, and shipbuilding capabilities.

Mwani Qatar emphasized the significance of the upcoming maritime event in boosting Qatar's position as a global maritime and logistics destination in line with the Ministry of Transport's strategic plan aimed to transform Qatar into a vibrant regional trade and logistics hub.

The Seatrade Maritime Qatar Conference and Exhibition is expected to support the significant growth of the maritime sector in Qatar and contribute to the expansion of the ports and logistics industry. The event will facilitate the exchange of global expertise, benefiting the national economy and promoting sustainable development goals.

Through a series of engaging discussions and specialized workshops led by renowned experts in maritime transport, ports, and logistics from around the globe, Seatrade Maritime Qatar will strengthen Qatar's reputation as a top investment destination. It is closely aligned with the ambitious goals of the Third National Development Strategy for 2024-2030 and the Qatar National Vision 2030.

A significant element of Seatrade Maritime Qatar is its content programme which will bring together local, regional and international speakers to discuss and debate the key theme of the conference: Unlocking opportunity and potential in Qatar'.

Topics under the spotlight include: Shipping Safely & Sustainably; Maritime energy transition & the role of LNG; The Digital Maritime Industry - Is It Here, Near and Secure; Roadmap to developing local industry talent; Offshore expansion & the North Field project and Financing The Tech Advancement & Green Fleets of The Future.