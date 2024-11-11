عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
QCB Governor Meets Uzbek Minister Of Investment, Industry And Trade

QCB Governor Meets Uzbek Minister Of Investment, Industry And Trade


11/11/2024 9:18:59 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Governor of Qatar Central bank (QCB) HE sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani, met Monday with Minister of Investment, industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan HE Laziz Kudratov, along with the accompanying delegation.
During the meeting, they discussed key facets of bilateral cooperation between the two countries and topics of mutual interest.

MENAFN11112024000063011010ID1108872721


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search