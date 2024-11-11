QCB Governor Meets Uzbek Minister Of Investment, Industry And Trade

Doha, Qatar: Governor of Qatar Central (QCB) HE Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani, met Monday with of Investment, and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan HE Laziz Kudratov, along with the accompanying delegation. During the meeting, they discussed key facets of bilateral cooperation between the two countries and topics of mutual interest.

