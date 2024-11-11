QNA Concludes Training Course On Social Media Monitoring And Analysis

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar News Agency (QNA) concluded a training course on monitoring and analyzing social today at its headquarters.

The course was part of a series organized by the agency to train and enhance the skills of national media personnel in specialized media and journalism fields.

The five-day course aimed to strengthen participants' abilities in monitoring and analysis and to impart fundamental principles relevant to real-world applications.

The course covered several key topics, including an introduction to the concept and importance of social media, understanding the overall objective of the course, the significance of monitoring and analysis, the scope of monitoring processes, monitoring methods and mechanisms, identifying issues relevant to monitoring, as well as practical applications on the topic.

Participants learned about prominent issues of interest in monitoring, essential skills for monitors, journalistic editing for monitored content, understanding the editorial direction of the news organization, and verifying news and misleading sources.

The course also provided general guidelines for media monitoring, skills in punctuation placement, proofreading, and how to archive monitored content. At the end of the course, participants presented final projects on social media monitoring and analysis, which were discussed during the closing session.