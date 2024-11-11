Deputy Head Of Lviv MSEC Found In Possession Of Luxury Cars, Millionaire Assets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The deputy head of the Lviv Medical and Social Expert Commission (MSEC) has been served with a notice of suspicion for declaring false information worth millions of hryvnias.

“Specifically, she failed to declare the use of registered to her relatives, including a 2023 BMW X5 and a 2023 Mercedes GLE, with a combined value of nearly six million UAH. She also "rents" a parking space in her residence,” the report states.

The suspect has been handed a petition to choose a preventive measure in the form of bail and suspension from her position.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the deputy head of the Lviv regional MSEC is suspected of violating Part 1 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (falsifying declarations). The penalty under this article can include imprisonment for up to two years.

The investigation also looks into her involvement in making unfounded decisions regarding the assignment of disability groups.

