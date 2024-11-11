How China May React To Trump's Threat And Bluster

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Donald will return to the White House having set out his foreign policy approach for the next four years.

US voters have chosen a leader who adheres to an “America First” principle, where US interests come first, and is expected to be more isolationist than the current president, Joe Biden.

While some foreign leaders, including Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, might welcome a second Trump presidency, the same cannot be said about Chinese President Xi Jinping.

For China, which has experienced deteriorating relations with the US since Trump's first presidency, having a Trump administration back in the White House is not likely to be good news for Beijing.

China's economic challenges

Trump waged an unprecedented trade war against the world's second-largest economy in July 2018 and imposed tariffs that went as high as 25% on Chinese imports coming into the US.

But during his 2024 campaign speeches, Trump suggested that US tariffs on Chinese goods could go as high as 60% or more .

China's economy is in a downturn, with slumping property prices , high local government debt and high youth unemployment . Further tariffs might cripple China's economic recovery strategy, which depends heavily on exports .

Unfortunately for Beijing, higher tariffs might not be the only thing that Beijing has to worry about under a second Trump presidency. A Trump-led US is likely to restrict the amount of technology flowing from the US or Europe into China, which would dent China's ambitions of becoming the global AI leader in 2030.