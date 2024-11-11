Manipur: 11 Suspected Kuki Militants Killed In Jiribam Encounter, Two CRPF Jawans Injured

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Nov 11 (IANS) At least 11 suspected Kuki were gunned down in an encounter with the Central Reserve Force (CRPF) in Manipur's Jiribam district on Monday after they attacked a camp of the paramilitary force, officials said.

Police said two CRPF jawans were also in the gun battle and one of them stated to be critical and he has been airlifted to a hospital.

A police official in Imphal said that Kuki attacked a CRPF camp at Jiribam, injuring two jawans.

In the retaliatory fire, the CRPF troopers shot dead 11 suspected Kuki militants while the remaining extremists managed to escape.

There is also a relief camp for the ethnic violence-hit people next to the CRPF camp and the militants may have also targeted it too, officials suspect.

The situation in the mixed-population district remains extremely tense after the incident and further details are awaited.

The bodies of the Kuki rebels killed in the gunfight were brought to the Borobekra police station, the official said.

Some civilians were missing after the encounter and police officials said that it was not clear whether the villagers were abducted by the fleeing militants or were in hiding after the firing began.

Soon after the incident, Jiribam District Magistrate Krishna Kumar has clamped curfew in the district for an indefinite period in a bid to control the situation.

Ethnic violence-ridden Manipur has been witnessing a series of attacks and violent incidents in different districts including Jiribam district during the past two weeks.

Armed attackers from the hills fired from automatic weapons and threw bombs in Manipur's Imphal East district on Sunday. Combined security forces of the army, the Border Security Force, and police rushed to the areas and retaliated, leading to a heavy exchange of fire between the two sides at Thamnapokpi village.

The armed cadres also fired many powerful bombs on the villagers and the security forces. No one, however, was injured in the incident.

During the past few days, farmers in a few districts were unable to work in their paddy fields due to the firing of armed attackers from hilltops towards the low-lying fields.

To prevent the situation from escalating further, the Manipur Police deployed additional forces in the trouble-torn and vulnerable areas.

Unidentified armed assailants gunned down Sapam Ongbi Sonia Devi, a woman belonging to the Meitei community in Bishnupur district on Saturday. The attackers fired on Devi when she was working in her paddy field at Saiton village and she died on the spot.

The incident occurred within 48 hours after the suspected militants killed another woman named Sangkim and burnt down at least eight houses at Hmar tribal-dominated village Zairon in Manipur's Jiribam district on November 7. The woman had been burnt by the fire which engulfed her home. Local sources report that the remains of her burned body were later dismembered by the militants.

During the sudden November 7 attack, panic-stricken villagers, including children, women, and elderly people, managed to flee to safer places.

The Jiribam district, adjoining Assam, has witnessed several incidents of violence this year, though the overall situation in the district had been relatively peaceful even after ethnic violence broke out in many other districts of the northeastern state since May last year.