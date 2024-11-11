AAR Earns 2025 Military Friendly® Employer And Spouse Employer Designations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WOOD DALE, Ill., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR ), a leading provider of services to commercial and operators, MROs, and OEMs, announced today that it has earned the 2025 Military Friendly® Employer designation and Military Friendly® Spouse Employer designation.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,200 companies participated in the Military Friendly® survey.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization's survey score with an assessment of the organization's ability to meet thresholds for recruitment, new hire retention, employee turnover, and promotion and advancement of veterans and military employees.

"AAR is

honored to once again be recognized as a Military Friendly®

Gold Employer and Military Friendly®

Spouse Employer,"

said John M. Holmes, AAR's Chairman, President and CEO.

"Members of the military

embody AAR's 'Find a way. Every day.' value and exemplify

courage and commitment to a mission. We are

grateful for their service to our country and our Company."

"Organizations earning the Military Friendly® Employers designation have wholeheartedly invested in comprehensive and impactful initiatives that bring about positive, life-changing results for our valued service members, dedicated military spouses, and esteemed veterans within their ranks. We salute these exemplary employers who raise the bar and understand that hiring military personnel is not merely an act of goodwill but a testament to a standard that truly embodies sound business wisdom. Their commitment to integrating military personnel into their workforce not only reflects their compassion but also underscores their business acumen," said Kayla Lopez, Senior Director of Partnerships at Military Friendly®.

AAR will be showcased among the 2025 Military Friendly® Employers in the Winter issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly , where a full list of 2025 Military Friendly®

Employers is available.

Earlier this month, AAR also earned recognition from Military Times as a Best for Vets employer, which ranks companies based on their policies, practices, and benefits for veterans and their families. Additional information is available

here .



For more information on opportunities for veterans at AAR, visit .

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp .

About Military Friendly® Employers

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 2,800 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Viqtory is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at .

About

VIQTORY

Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its owned assets such as Military Spouse Magazine®, Vetrepreneur®, G.I. Jobs® and Military Friendly® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at .



Contact:

Media Team

+1-630-227-5100

[email protected]

SOURCE AAR CORP.

