Nano Labs Starts Accepting Payments In Bitcoin

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Labs Ltd (Nasdaq: NA) (“we,” the“Company” or“Nano Labs”), a leading fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in China, today announced that the Company has set up a Coinbase account and starts accepting payments in in exchange for its products. This strategic move marks the Company's commitment to embracing the latest in and enhancing its global transaction capabilities.

In response to the increasing demand for digital currency transactions in the sector, Nano Labs has taken this step to provide clients and partners with greater payment flexibility. As cryptocurrency adoption continues to grow, particularly among businesses seeking efficient and secure cross-border transactions, the Company's acceptance for payments in Bitcoin highlights its proactive stance in the evolving digital economy.

Nano Labs' acceptance for payments in Bitcoin aligns with its long-term vision of staying at the forefront of technology advancements and delivering added value to clients worldwide. With this new capability, the Company is positioned to attract a broader range of partners and customers who value progressive financial options.

About Nano Labs Ltd

Nano Labs Ltd is a leading fabless integrated circuit (“IC”) design company and product solution provider in China. Nano Labs is committed to the development of high throughput computing (“HTC”) chips, high performance computing (“HPC”) chips, distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards (“NICs”) vision computing chips and distributed rendering. Nano Labs has built a comprehensive flow processing unit (“FPU”) architecture which offers solution that integrates the features of both HTC and HPC. Nano Lab's Cuckoo series are one of the first near-memory HTC chips available in the market*. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: ir.nano.cn.

* According to an industry report prepared by Frost & Sullivan.

