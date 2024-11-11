Toll Brothers Installs PICKLEGLASSTM Soundproof Pickleball Courts, Enhancing Amenity Offering

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Toll Brothers is installing PICKLEGLASSTM soundproof pickleball courts with smart lock at Cherry Creek Trail in Denver, Colorado.

- Scott Miller, CEO PICKLETILETMDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PICKLETILETM, a leader in cutting-edge sports court construction, proudly announces the upcoming installation of state-of-the-art PICKLEGLASSTM pickleball courts at Toll Brothers at Cherry Creek Trail , the newest luxury community by Toll Brothers in Parker, Colorado. This collaboration brings advanced recreational amenities to residents, enhancing the community's appeal and promoting an active, social lifestyle.The new courts, set for January 2025, feature panoramic PICKLEGLASSTM technology , effectively reducing noise levels by 50% or more. This innovation enhances play while minimizing sound impact on the surrounding neighborhood-addressing a key residential concern. Additionally, the courts include LSI Zone LEDs, the official lights of USA PICKLEBALL, and the INFINITYGATETM Smart Lock Door System, offering secure, keyless entry and streamlined access control for residents.“We are thrilled to partner with Toll Brothers to bring our most advanced court technologies to their latest community,” said Scott Miller, CEO of PICKLETILETM.“Our PICKLEGLASSTM soundproof glass fencing and INFINITYGATETM systems not only elevate the aesthetic and functional aspects of the courts but also align with the luxury and innovation that residents of Toll Brothers at Cherry Creek Trail expect.”Enhancing Community Living with Advanced TechnologyThe integration of the PICKLEGLASSTM Soundproof Glass System represents a significant advancement in sports facility design. Traditional courts can generate substantial noise, potentially disrupting nearby residents. By reducing noise pollution by up to 50%, the new courts ensure that all community members can enjoy a peaceful environment while players engage in their favorite sport.The INFINITYGATETM Smart Lock Door System adds another layer of sophistication and convenience. Residents can access the courts securely without the need for physical keys, reducing the risk of unauthorized entry and enhancing safety. The system seamlessly integrates with the community's access control infrastructure, providing a smooth user experience.Key Features of the New Courts:PICKLEGLASSTM Soundproof Glass System: Utilizes advanced materials and design to significantly reduce noise levels, enhancing comfort for both players and neighbors. The glass is infused with polysiloxane, reducing maintenance needs by up to 90%, effectively making PICKLEGLASSTM a self-cleaning glass solution.INFINITYGATETM Smart Lock Door System: Offers keyless entry with advanced security features, ensuring only authorized residents can access the courts.LSI Zone LED Lighting System: Engineered for club-level performance, these lights meet USA Pickleball specifications, providing superior illumination for optimal play conditions.Elegant Design Aesthetics: The courts are designed to complement the luxury homes and natural landscape of the Cherry Creek Trail community, featuring sleek lines and modern finishes.Promoting an Active and Social LifestyleLocated adjacent to the scenic Cherry Creek Trail system, Toll Brothers at Cherry Creek Trail offers residents luxury living with access to extensive outdoor recreational opportunities. The addition of these advanced pickleball courts enhances the community's amenities, providing residents with convenient options for exercise and leisure activities.The courts are expected to become a central hub for social interaction within the community. Residents can participate in organized sports events, tournaments, and casual games, strengthening neighborhood bonds and enriching the overall living experience.About Toll Brothers at Cherry Creek TrailToll Brothers at Cherry Creek Trail is a luxury home community situated in Parker, Colorado. The community offers a range of elegant home designs with high-end finishes and features. Residents enjoy direct access to the Cherry Creek Trail system, providing opportunities for biking, hiking, and outdoor recreation amidst Colorado's stunning natural landscapes.Strategically located near shopping, dining, and entertainment options, as well as top-rated schools and healthcare facilities, Toll Brothers at Cherry Creek Trail continues to enhance its offerings, ensuring a premium living experience for its residents.About PICKLETILETMPICKLETILETM specializes in the design and construction of innovative sports facilities, focusing on technological advancements that enhance user experience and community value. As the creator and manufacturer of the patent-pending PICKLEGLASSTM, the company delivers customized solutions that meet the specific needs of each project. With a team of experienced professionals, their portfolio spans a diverse range of projects-from residential communities to commercial sports complexes-demonstrating both versatility and a steadfast commitment to quality.For more information about PICKLEGLASSTM please visit

