AMERICAN SWISS FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES THE YOUNG LEADER CLASS OF 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
BASEL, SWITZERLAND, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On November 10th, the American Swiss Foundation's 34th Annual Young Leaders conference officially kicked off in Basel, Switzerland, sponsored by Novartis, with international travel to Switzerland sponsored by Swiss International Air Lines Ltd. Fifty-three promising Swiss and American Young Leaders have gathered for an intensive seven-day program to learn, forge meaningful connections, and strengthen diplomatic U.S.-Swiss relations. This year's class represents industries across government and diplomacy, healthcare and life sciences, the media, innovation and technology, and business and entrepreneurship.
American Swiss Foundation Chair Robert J. Giuffra, Jr. (Young Leader, 1996) commented:“For nearly 80 years, the American Swiss Foundation has supported the longstanding friendship between our two countries through citizen-to-citizen diplomacy. Our Young Leaders program remains central to this mission, and we are honored to welcome this distinguished group of fifty-three American and Swiss Young Leaders. We extend our sincere gratitude to Novartis and Swiss International Air Lines for their generous support.”
American Swiss Foundation Co-Chair Markus U. Diethelm stated:“We are delighted to welcome the American Young Leaders to Switzerland, joining the Swiss Young Leaders here in Basel for an exceptional program hosted by Novartis. This time together promises to be immensely valuable for both countries, strengthening the bonds of friendship and mutual understanding for years to come.”
Founded in 1990 by the late Ambassador Faith Whittlesey, the Foundation's flagship Young Leaders Conference is a leadership program that connects and engages young Swiss and American leaders. The Conference provides an opportunity for Young Leaders to make meaningful connections, engage in discussions, and grow their understanding and commitment to the friendship between the two sister republics. The historic friendship reaches back over two centuries to the time when Switzerland and the United States were called the“Sister Republics,” with shared democratic values.
This year's class will meet top executives and leaders in government with visits to Novartis Headquarters, ABB, the Swiss Parliament in Bern, Syngenta, ETH Zurich Hönggerberg, Jabil Manufacturing Switzerland GmbH, and a special Behind the Scenes Tour of Swiss International Air Lines at the Zurich Airport.
U.S. Young Leaders, Class of 2024:
The Honorable Natalie Blais, State Representative, Commonwealth of Massachusetts
John A. Burtka IV, President & CEO, Intercollegiate Studies Institute
Xavier Cole, Institutional Equity Trader, Lazard Asset Management
John Coleman, Co-CEO, Sovereign's Capital
Cliff Foreman, Chief Executive Officer, Omnyon
Jim Goyer, Associate, Goldman Sachs
Virginia“Ginger” Heckman, Manager, Noble Properties, Inc.
Blu Hulsey, Sr. Vice President, HSE and Government & Regulatory Affairs, Continental Resources
Christina Huntzinger, Global Head of Responsible Business & Sustainability, Palantir Technologies
Jennifer Jahn, Executive Director & Business Manager, Americas COO, UBS
Daniel Krauthammer, President, Krauthammer Associates
Michelle Kurilla, Research Associate to the President, Council on Foreign Relations
The Honorable Shelby Labs, State Representative, Pennsylvania House of Representatives
Ashwin Lalendran, Venture Capitalist, Moxxie Ventures
Nina Melendez Ibarra, Senior Producer, Journalist, LinkedIn
The Honorable Roxy Ndebumadu, Councilwoman and HealthTech Founder, City of Bowie, Maryland
The Honorable Tara B. Nethercott, Senator, Wyoming Legislature
JessicaKate“JK” Ogungbadero, Director of Product Management, Reddit Inc.
Brent Parton, President, CareerWise
Bret Peterson, Senior Manager, Government and Public Services, Deloitte Consulting, LLP
Jeanette Quick, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Financial Institutions, United States Department of Treasury
Alexandra Rogers, Associate, Sullivan and Cromwell LLP
Swati Sureka, DOD Health Strategy and Policy Analyst, ASRC Federal
Julia Terruso, National Political Reporter, The Philadelphia Inquirer
Dennis Worden, Managing Director, Cayuse Federal Services
Swiss Young Leaders, Class of 2024
Luana Azzarito, Customer Program Manager AMERICAS, Switzerland Global Enterprise
Daniela Bärtschiger, HR Director HS EMEA, Franke Home Solutions
Elena Bosch, Head Platform & Operations, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions
Julian Brunner, Director Swiss Public Affairs, Novartis International AG
Oliver Buchhofer, Chief Operating Officer, Swiss International Air Lines
Alexis Comninos, Advisor, Office of the Director-General, International Committee of the Red Cross
Irene Dávalos, Director, Digital & Sustainability, DKSH Performance Materials
Diana Engetschwiler, Co-Founder, WolfPak
Bruno Graf, Health Care Affairs Partner, Roche Pharma Switzerland AG
Eva Günther, Head of Innovation & Research, NZZ AG
Gregor Kaelin, Head of Financial Services Switzerland, Google
Fabienne Kinzelmann, Editor/International Correspondent, Handelszeitung
Lars Mallien, Watsonx Ecosystem Leader DACH, IBM
Nico Maron, Head Business Processes, Schindler Group
Darko Miodragovic, Swiss Certified Accountant, Ernst & Young
Anna-Lina Müller, Swiss Diplomat, Federal Department of Foreign Affairs
Philipp Otto, Head of Group Finance Legal, Nestlé S.A.
Angela Patrick, HR Business Partner, Holcim AG
Valeriya Pavlicheva, Client Director, Amazon Web Services
Josef Risi, Managing Director, Head Product Development & Management, Discretionary Mandate Solutions, UBS Global Wealth Management
Martin Ritter, President and CEO, Stadler U.S., Inc.
Simon Schöllkopf, Relationship Manager, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Management
Sebastian Schüz, Head of Customer & Distribution, Zürich Insurance Group
Simon Storz, Postdoctoral Researcher, ETH Zürich
Cédric Stucky, Senior Advisor to Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis, Federal Department of Foreign Affairs
Ann Weibel, Legal Counsel, On
Oliver Weibel, Director Canada / Head of Trade North America, Switzerland Tourism North America
Céline Yousefzai, Head of International Relations (Space Domain), Swiss Armed Forces
Vanessa Beary, Executive Director
American Swiss Foundation
+1 212-754-0130
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
MENAFN11112024003118003196ID1108872335
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.