AMERICAN SWISS FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES THE YOUNG LEADER CLASS OF 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) BASEL, SWITZERLAND, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On November 10th, the American Swiss Foundation's 34th Annual Young Leaders officially kicked off in Basel, Switzerland, sponsored by Novartis, with international to Switzerland sponsored by Swiss International Air Lines Ltd. Fifty-three promising Swiss and American Young Leaders have gathered for an intensive seven-day program to learn, forge meaningful connections, and strengthen U.S.-Swiss relations. This year's class represents industries across and diplomacy, healthcare and life sciences, the media, innovation and technology, and business and entrepreneurship.



American Swiss Foundation Chair Robert J. Giuffra, Jr. (Young Leader, 1996) commented:“For nearly 80 years, the American Swiss Foundation has supported the longstanding friendship between our two countries through citizen-to-citizen diplomacy. Our Young Leaders program remains central to this mission, and we are honored to welcome this distinguished group of fifty-three American and Swiss Young Leaders. We extend our sincere gratitude to Novartis and Swiss International Air Lines for their generous support.”



American Swiss Foundation Co-Chair Markus U. Diethelm stated:“We are delighted to welcome the American Young Leaders to Switzerland, joining the Swiss Young Leaders here in Basel for an exceptional program hosted by Novartis. This time together promises to be immensely valuable for both countries, strengthening the bonds of friendship and mutual understanding for years to come.”



Founded in 1990 by the late Ambassador Faith Whittlesey, the Foundation's flagship Young Leaders Conference is a leadership program that connects and engages young Swiss and American leaders. The Conference provides an opportunity for Young Leaders to make meaningful connections, engage in discussions, and grow their understanding and commitment to the friendship between the two sister republics. The historic friendship reaches back over two centuries to the time when Switzerland and the United States were called the“Sister Republics,” with shared democratic values.



This year's class will meet top executives and leaders in government with visits to Novartis Headquarters, ABB, the Swiss Parliament in Bern, Syngenta, ETH Zurich Hönggerberg, Jabil Manufacturing Switzerland GmbH, and a special Behind the Scenes Tour of Swiss International Air Lines at the Zurich Airport.



U.S. Young Leaders, Class of 2024:



The Honorable Natalie Blais, State Representative, Commonwealth of Massachusetts

John A. Burtka IV, President & CEO, Intercollegiate Studies Institute

Xavier Cole, Institutional Equity Trader, Lazard Asset Management

John Coleman, Co-CEO, Sovereign's Capital

Cliff Foreman, Chief Executive Officer, Omnyon

Jim Goyer, Associate, Goldman Sachs

Virginia“Ginger” Heckman, Manager, Noble Properties, Inc.

Blu Hulsey, Sr. Vice President, HSE and Government & Regulatory Affairs, Continental Resources

Christina Huntzinger, Global Head of Responsible Business & Sustainability, Palantir Technologies

Jennifer Jahn, Executive Director & Business Manager, Americas COO, UBS

Daniel Krauthammer, President, Krauthammer Associates

Michelle Kurilla, Research Associate to the President, Council on Foreign Relations

The Honorable Shelby Labs, State Representative, Pennsylvania House of Representatives

Ashwin Lalendran, Venture Capitalist, Moxxie Ventures

Nina Melendez Ibarra, Senior Producer, Journalist, LinkedIn

The Honorable Roxy Ndebumadu, Councilwoman and HealthTech Founder, City of Bowie, Maryland

The Honorable Tara B. Nethercott, Senator, Wyoming Legislature

JessicaKate“JK” Ogungbadero, Director of Product Management, Reddit Inc.

Brent Parton, President, CareerWise

Bret Peterson, Senior Manager, Government and Public Services, Deloitte Consulting, LLP

Jeanette Quick, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Financial Institutions, United States Department of Treasury

Alexandra Rogers, Associate, Sullivan and Cromwell LLP

Swati Sureka, DOD Health Strategy and Policy Analyst, ASRC Federal

Julia Terruso, National Political Reporter, The Philadelphia Inquirer

Dennis Worden, Managing Director, Cayuse Federal Services



Swiss Young Leaders, Class of 2024



Luana Azzarito, Customer Program Manager AMERICAS, Switzerland Global Enterprise

Daniela Bärtschiger, HR Director HS EMEA, Franke Home Solutions

Elena Bosch, Head Platform & Operations, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions

Julian Brunner, Director Swiss Public Affairs, Novartis International AG

Oliver Buchhofer, Chief Operating Officer, Swiss International Air Lines

Alexis Comninos, Advisor, Office of the Director-General, International Committee of the Red Cross

Irene Dávalos, Director, Digital & Sustainability, DKSH Performance Materials

Diana Engetschwiler, Co-Founder, WolfPak

Bruno Graf, Health Care Affairs Partner, Roche Pharma Switzerland AG

Eva Günther, Head of Innovation & Research, NZZ AG

Gregor Kaelin, Head of Financial Services Switzerland, Google

Fabienne Kinzelmann, Editor/International Correspondent, Handelszeitung

Lars Mallien, Watsonx Ecosystem Leader DACH, IBM

Nico Maron, Head Business Processes, Schindler Group

Darko Miodragovic, Swiss Certified Accountant, Ernst & Young

Anna-Lina Müller, Swiss Diplomat, Federal Department of Foreign Affairs

Philipp Otto, Head of Group Finance Legal, Nestlé S.A.

Angela Patrick, HR Business Partner, Holcim AG

Valeriya Pavlicheva, Client Director, Amazon Web Services

Josef Risi, Managing Director, Head Product Development & Management, Discretionary Mandate Solutions, UBS Global Wealth Management

Martin Ritter, President and CEO, Stadler U.S., Inc.

Simon Schöllkopf, Relationship Manager, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Management

Sebastian Schüz, Head of Customer & Distribution, Zürich Insurance Group

Simon Storz, Postdoctoral Researcher, ETH Zürich

Cédric Stucky, Senior Advisor to Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis, Federal Department of Foreign Affairs

Ann Weibel, Legal Counsel, On

Oliver Weibel, Director Canada / Head of Trade North America, Switzerland Tourism North America

Céline Yousefzai, Head of International Relations (Space Domain), Swiss Armed Forces

Vanessa Beary, Executive Director

American Swiss Foundation

+1 212-754-0130

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.