UnifyApps Raises $20M Series A to Deliver AI Agents Across the Enterprise

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – November 11, 2024 – UnifyApps, the Unified Enterprise GenAI platform, today announced the closing of a $20 million Series A funding round led by ICONIQ Growth, with participation from existing investors including Elevation Capital. ICONIQ Growth General Partner Matt Jacobson has joined UnifyApps’ board of directors as part of the new funding. This latest round brings the company’s total funding to $31 million as it aims to bring the benefits of AI to every department with their Unified Enterprise AI Agent platform.



Over the past year, UnifyApps has built a comprehensive data foundation to connect and automate enterprises, addressing a critical need in modern business environments where hundreds of disparate data and software applications can create efficiency losses, data silos, and fragmented workflows. Designed for scalability and complexity, UnifyApps leverages AI to integrate SaaS applications, empowering organizations to manage data centrally, automate workflows, and construct robust data pipelines without needing to write code.



With this new funding, UnifyApps is well-positioned to expand its support for organizations across the Middle East, a region where AI integration and data-driven transformation are high on the agenda. Dubai serves as UnifyApps' Middle Eastern hub, anchoring the company in a market that is rapidly adopting AI-driven solutions and aligning with the UAE's national initiatives in artificial intelligence.



By leveraging UnifyApps' AI-powered data platform, enterprises can now deploy bespoke AI agents customized to their specific needs, enhancing operations across departments from IT to HR to sales. Built on UnifyApps’ Unified Enterprise GenAI Platform, these AI agents come equipped with tools for observability, guardrails, and fine-tuning, ensuring AI deployment that prioritizes accuracy, security, and auditability – essential elements for businesses in fast-evolving and innovation-focused markets.



“UnifyApps understands that you need a holistic approach to achieve trusted, effective AI agents,” said ICONIQ Growth General Partner Matt Jacobson. “By aligning every data source and application to an enterprise use, they are enabling AI to actually understand and orchestrate work. We are proud to be working with UnifyApps co-founder and CEO Pavitar Singh again, as we believe he deeply understands what is required for the largest enterprises to address their data fragmentation problems to achieve amazing results.”



In conjunction with the new funding, UnifyApps has welcomed Haitham ElKhatib as the company’s new Chief Revenue Officer and co-founder. Prior to joining UnifyApps, ElKhatib served as the Senior Vice President of Sales for Growth Markets at Sprinklr. His proven track record in scaling enterprise software companies will be instrumental in accelerating UnifyApps' market penetration and revenue growth.



“UnifyApps is deeply grateful for the opportunity to work with ICONIQ Growth, a team that is unrivaled in their ability to uplift the next big players in SaaS,” said Pavitar Singh, CEO and co-founder of UnifyApps. “Their deep network and partnership will be instrumental in our next stage of growth as we bring our AI agent platform to enterprises everywhere.”



UnifyApps has gained significant traction with early customers, including one of the world’s top five largest banks, a leading telecommunications provider, and a leading security company. The customer momentum underscores the pressing demand for solutions that simplify and accelerate AI integration within enterprise environments. As a result of this success, the company has experienced rapid growth, expanding its team to over 150 employees and establishing new offices in Gurgaon, Dubai and New York.



