LogRhythm | Exabeam Appoints Yasser Ali as Regional Director for Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Region to Support Local Cybersecurity Requirements

(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 11 November 2024 – LogRhythm | Exabeam, a global cybersecurity leader that delivers AI-driven security operations, has appointed Yasser Ali as its Regional Director for Saudi Arabia and Gulf Region. The strategic appointment provides dedicated, on-the-ground support to LogRhythm | Exabeam customers and partners across the Gulf region, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, and Jordan. Ali will play an instrumental role in strengthening the region’s cybersecurity foundation and mitigating evolving cyberthreats.



Ali brings more than 24 years of IT industry experience to the role, previously holding managerial positions at AmiViz, Intel Security, and 3Com spanning across locations including Egypt, the KSA, and North Africa. As Regional Director for the Gulf Region, he will oversee operations, develop strategic initiatives, and deliver tailored solutions to address unique cybersecurity challenges in the Gulf. He will apply his security information and event management (SIEM) industry expertise to enable local organizations to access the most innovative security operations solutions.



“We are thrilled to have Yasser join our team as Regional Director for the Gulf Region. His extensive understanding of the Middle East’s cybersecurity landscape combined with his leadership expertise will play a vital part in driving forward our commitment to the region,” said Mazen Adnan Dohaji, Vice President and General Manager, IMETA, LogRhythm | Exabeam. “Yasser’s proven track record of driving growth and fostering local innovation will undoubtedly be a tremendous asset to our team as we focus on expanding our presence to serve the evolving needs of the market.”

Within his role, Ali will provide expert guidance, enabling LogRhythm | Exabeam customers to benefit from its self-hosted LogRhythm SIEM, cloud-native New-Scale Security Operations Platform, and advanced behavioral analytics products. His knowledge of the region will help organizations leverage localized solutions that align with the unique regulatory and technological needs of the Gulf.



“I am excited to take on this role at such a pivotal time for cybersecurity in the Gulf. As rapid digitalization accelerates, the demand for advanced, AI-driven solutions continues to grow,” said Yasser Ali, Regional Director, Gulf Region, LogRhythm | Exabeam. “It is clear that LogRhythm | Exabeam is committed to driving new value in the Middle East through recent launches, updates, and innovation. I look forward to building on this continuous momentum and empowering the Gulf with dedicated security tools and strategies that strengthen threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR).”



The strategic hire follows the recent availability of the cloud-native New-Scale Platform in the KSA. Built on Google Cloud, the platform leverages the Dammam Google Cloud region (me-central2) to meet the demand for growing cloud-native security requirements.





