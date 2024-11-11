du wins Organisation of the Year in GCC GOV HR & Youth Awards 2024

(MENAFN- mslgroup) du, the leading and digital services provider, today announced that its Youth Council has been honoured with the prestigious title of “Organisation of the Year for Youth Empowerment in the Public & Government Sector” at GCC GOV HR & Youth Awards – GOV HR Summit. In recognition of its comprehensive and impactful approach to youth empowerment, the award highlights du Youth Council’s commitment to fostering a culture of innovation, skill development, and cultural inclusion among the UAE youth.

Noora Nasser, President of du Youth Council said: “du’s efforts to empower the youth are designed to shape a promising future for our youth. Imparting knowledge of emerging technologies not only prepares them for the future but also positions them as leaders of digital innovation. Spotlighting the importance of exposing young minds to advanced technologies, this award underlines the effectiveness of our programs and the positive impact they have on developing capable, innovative, and digitally aware young leaders.”

Multiple initiatives spearheaded by du Youth Council, aimed at nurturing the potential and addressing the aspirations, concerns, and interests of young people include the Youth Digital Pioneers Program that has equipped participants with the latest knowledge in emerging digital technologies including 5G, cloud computing, and the Metaverse. Additionally, the du Youth Council has been instrumental in launching the Girls in ICT initiative, the du Youthcast Podcast, the Emirati Language Course, and the I Am Remarkable workshop collectively showcasing du’s integrated approach to youth empowerment.

In alignment with its commitment to digital innovation and employee growth, du Youth Council initiated the Robotics Bootcamp on Youth Skills Day. This program, designed for du employees' children aged 8 to 15 by an Emirati Youth, offered a certified, intensive two-day overview of robotics. It provided foundational knowledge in robotics, coding, and AI integration, aligning perfectly with du's digital vision and furthering its dedication to nurturing future technology leaders.

Concurrently, du Youth Council launched the Skillpreneurship Platform, a platform which allows employees to showcase and monetize diverse talents, from coding to culinary arts, fostering an entrepreneurial spirit. With over 3,000 employees engaged across three sessions, the platform has not only built a vibrant community of entrepreneurial employees but also promoted a culture of skill sharing and personal development.

The Gov GCC HR & Youth Awards recognise best practices in human resources within the public and government sector, highlighting the du Youth Council's initiatives as a benchmark for youth empowerment strategies and the potential of focused youth engagement programs to cultivate a generation ready to navigate and shape the digital future.





