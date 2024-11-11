Ericsson and e& UAE sign MoU for 6G collaboration

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and e& United Arab Emirates (UAE) announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), for the collaborative exploration of 6G technology, its use cases and future network evolution.

The MoU will serve as an early engagement for defining the next generation of future mobile network evolution and will include a series of technical discussions and engagements aimed at jointly exploring key 6G technology concepts.

Khalid Murshed, Chief Technology and Information Officer, e& UAE, says: “e& UAE has pioneered new technologies since 1976 powering people and societies. This collaboration is a testament to our dedication for driving the digital future and pushing the boundaries of a more connected and technologically advanced future. We are thrilled to partner with Ericsson on exploring 6G and its future network evolution.”

Ekow Nelson, Vice President and Head of Global Customer Unit for e& at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “We have barely scratched the surface with 5G which will overtake 4G and become the dominant mobile technology after 2027 and, with 5G Standalone and 5G Advanced, realize its transformative potential over the next several years. At the same time, we have started the proactive approach to 6G research with our partners to shape the next generation of mobile networks. Collaborating closely with e& UAE, we aim to leverage our shared expertise to drive progress in the development of 6G for the United Arab Emirates, and the wider region."

6G is expected to offer a step-change in the future of communication by merging the digital and physical worlds into a seamless reality enabled by trustworthy systems, cognitive networks, and a pervasive network compute fabric. It will contribute to the creation of ever-present intelligent communications, for a more sustainable and efficient world.





MENAFN11112024004056016208ID1108872159