(MENAFN) The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has suggested that the US is considering organizing in Ukraine next year as a means to replace President Vladimir Zelensky. According to the SVR, Washington views Zelensky as "overly entitled" and may push for a presidential and parliamentary election in 2025, despite the ongoing war with Russia. Zelensky's term officially ended in May, but he suspended elections, citing martial law due to the conflict.



The SVR claims that the US State Department has started preliminary work to create conditions for such an election. This would involve US-funded NGOs leveraging Ukrainian civil society structures to garner public support for the initiative. Once the election campaign gains momentum, candidates would be selected in coordination with the US, and observers for the election would be appointed by Washington-linked NGOs.



Additionally, the US is reportedly discussing the creation of a new pro-American political party in Ukraine, which would be positioned to influence future political developments, including controlling any new president. The SVR stated that these efforts contradicted the US’s public stance of not interfering in Ukraine’s internal matters, emphasizing that decisions about Ukraine's future remain largely influenced by Washington.



Meanwhile, Zelensky has extended martial law and military mobilization until February 2025, marking the 13th such extension since the escalation of the conflict in 2022. The SVR’s comments come amid growing speculation about US President-elect Donald Trump’s stance on the war. Trump has repeatedly pledged to end the conflict quickly, with reports suggesting Zelensky might have little power to resist if Trump pressures him toward peace talks with Russia.

MENAFN11112024000045015687ID1108872139