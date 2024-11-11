German frontrunner party excludes coalition with Scholz

(MENAFN) Markus Soder, leader of Bavaria’s Christian Social Union (CSU), has stated that his party would only consider forming a coalition with the Social Party (SPD) if Chancellor Olaf Scholz steps down. Soder, whose CSU is typically allied with the larger Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in German politics, emphasized that the CSU has no intention of negotiating with any other parties for a potential coalition.



Soder’s comments come after Scholz fired Finance Christian Lindner last week, reportedly over disputes regarding next year’s budget, leading to the collapse of the three-party "traffic-light" coalition. This move left Scholz leading a minority government. In response, Scholz announced that a Bundestag vote of confidence will be held on January 15, 2025, and if he fails to secure the necessary support, snap elections could be called for March 2025.



In an interview with *Bild am Sonntag*, Soder described the collapse of the current coalition as "historic" and argued that the only viable coalition option with the SPD would require Scholz’s resignation. He urged the chancellor to step down "decently" and promptly schedule a vote of confidence, arguing that delaying it until mid-January would be detrimental to Germany’s democratic process.



Meanwhile, Friedrich Merz, leader of the CDU, also pushed for an earlier vote of confidence to clear the way for snap elections in early 2025. According to recent polling, the CDU/CSU alliance is leading the pack with 33% approval, making them the frontrunners in any upcoming elections.

MENAFN11112024000045015687ID1108872138